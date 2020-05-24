Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 24, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … Brother’s Day.

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Justin Thomas says he won’t be keeping his mount shut Sunday when he makes his debut as an on-course analyst during “The Match: Champions for Charity” at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., where Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will battle Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. The 18-hole match that will raise more than $10 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

• From the Dothan Eagle: Alabama golfer Wilson Furr has a little expertise help this week during the Dothan Pro-Am on the Emerald Coast Golf Tour at the Dothan Country Club. Dothan’s Thomas Ponder, a freshman golfer this year for the Crimson Tide, is his caddie.

• Emma Talley got her 2021 tour card due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Here’s one for baseball fans:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

104 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 24, 1984: Tyrone Prothro was born in Heflin, Ala.

May 24, 1990: Alabama assistant coach Jimmy Fuller was chosen by his peers in the Southeastern Conference as its "Working Coach of the Year" in a poll conducted by the Birmingham Touchdown Club. Fuller won a free trip to Orlando to accept the honor. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I did it, grandma. You always made sure I understood the importance of education. ‘Football ain’t gonna last forever,’ you’d say. So I always told you that no matter what else happened in my life, I would make sure that I got my college degree. I made that promise to you. Well grandma … I want you to know that I did it. Graduating is something that I’ve always wanted to do myself, but also for you. I always wanted you to be proud of me, and I know that you are.” — Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry

We’ll leave you with this …

