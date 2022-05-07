Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 7, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Train Day

Women's Tennis: The Alabama women’s tennis team (15-12) concluded its season Friday, falling to No. 21 UCF (16-7) in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament at Miami’s Neil Schiff Tennis Center. Alabama battled UCF in doubles play as Ola Pitak and Kasia Pitak cliched the first victory of the day with a win on court three. Although UCF would go on to win courts one and two, UA traded points with the Knights on both courts and forced a tiebreaker on court two. In singles, four courts went into a third set with Loudmilla Bencheikh and Petra Sedlackova putting up a contested battle on courts one and two, respectively. Anne Marie Hiser came back to take the second set and force a third set on court five as Ola Pitak’s second set-tiebreaker on court three also earned her a third set.

Missouri Softball 3, Alabama 2 (8 inn.)

119 days

May 7, 1948: Officials from the University of Alabama and Auburn University announced the renewal of their football series which had ended in 1907 after a dispute broke out between the two schools after battling to a 6-6 tie. Alabama president Dr. John M. Gal-lalee and acting Auburn president Ralph Draughon made the announcement from Montgomery. — Bryant Museum

May 7, 1994: Robert Foster was born in Monaca, Penn.

"I know one thing, I'd rather die now than to have died this morning and missed this game." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after Alabama's win over unbeaten Auburn in 1971.

