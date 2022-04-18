Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, April 18, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Lineman Appreciation Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs' Burst Isn't Hard to Spot

Former Alabama Forward James Rojas Announces Transfer to Wichita State

Alabama Pitching Falters in 15-4 Loss at Tennessee

Crimson Tikes: Whirl Tide

10 Takeaways from Alabama's A-Day Game

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled. 

Crimson Tide Results

Did you see? 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

138 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 18, 1970: Bill Battle, the new head coach at Tennessee and former Crimson Tide standout end, attended the Alabama spring game along with five of his assistants. In addition to scouting, Battle was there to receive his plaque as a member of the All-Decade Team of the 1960s. Six scouts from Florida and five from Ole Miss were also in attendance as the White Team defeated the Red Team 40-39. "Not much defense out there is it?” Paul W. “Bear” Bryant commented.

April 18, 1997: Ronnie Harrison was born in Tallahassee.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I had a ball, finally getting a chance to show them what I've got." – Ronnie Harrison after Alabama defeated his hometown team Florida State, which didn’t offer him a scholarship, 24-7 in 2017

We'll leave you with this...

