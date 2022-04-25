Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, April 25, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

BamaCentral Headlines

Brilliant Start by Grayson Hitt Lifts Alabama Baseball Past No. 14 Georgia, 3-0

Alabama Softball Bounces Back to Take Series Finale from Texas A&M

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Wide Receiver John Metchie III

The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Like A Rolling Stone

Crimson Tide Results

042322_MBA_WilliamsonDr_Georgia_CV1119
042322_MBA_EblinBr_Georgia_CV0987
Montana Fouts at A&M

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 25, 1986: Running back George Scruggs was killed in a one-car accident near Huntsville while teammate Vernon Wilkinson was critically injured. Scruggs was 20. 

April 25, 1989: Willie Wyatt, stellar nose guard, and Marco Battle, steady wide receiver, were elected team captains for Alabama for the upcoming season. Wyatt, a native of Gardendale, was chosen as winner of the "Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award" for the spring while Battle was picked for the "Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“There are two pains in life. There is the pain of discipline and the pain of disappointment. If you can handle the pain of discipline, then you’ll never have to deal with the pain of disappointment.” — Nick Saban

Montana Fouts at A&M
