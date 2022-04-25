Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, April 25, 2022
Brilliant Start by Grayson Hitt Lifts Alabama Baseball Past No. 14 Georgia, 3-0
Alabama Softball Bounces Back to Take Series Finale from Texas A&M
2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Wide Receiver John Metchie III
The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Like A Rolling Stone
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
131 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 25, 1986: Running back George Scruggs was killed in a one-car accident near Huntsville while teammate Vernon Wilkinson was critically injured. Scruggs was 20.
April 25, 1989: Willie Wyatt, stellar nose guard, and Marco Battle, steady wide receiver, were elected team captains for Alabama for the upcoming season. Wyatt, a native of Gardendale, was chosen as winner of the "Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award" for the spring while Battle was picked for the "Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award."
“There are two pains in life. There is the pain of discipline and the pain of disappointment. If you can handle the pain of discipline, then you’ll never have to deal with the pain of disappointment.” — Nick Saban