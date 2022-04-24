Skip to main content

Alabama Softball Bounces Back to Take Series Finale from Texas A&M

Home runs from Ashley Prange and Jenna Lord, plus seven innings in the circle from Montana Fouts helped Alabama avoid the sweep.

It was gut-check time for Alabama softball in College Station Sunday afternoon after losing the first two games of the series to Texas A&M. 

The Crimson Tide responded with a 4-2 win over the Aggies, avoiding the sweep. Montana Fouts had to battle in the circle all game, nearing her season high with 140 pitches, but earned her 20th win of the season. She only allowed one earned run, and finished with eight strikeouts. 

After building leads in the first and third innings, Texas A&M responded twice to tie the game up. Ashley Prange knocked her sixth home run of the season over the scoreboard in left field for Alabama to retake the lead 3-2 in the top of the fifth, and the Crimson Tide was able to hold on to that lead for the remainder of the game. 

Alabama was able to tack on an insurance run in the sixth with a sacrifice fly from Savannah Woodard. In the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, Alabama had runners on second and third with one out, and only scored the one run on the sac fly from Woodard. Overall, the Crimson Tide left 10 batters on base. 

The Aggies threatened in the fourth when the eight-hole hitter reached with a single, and Fouts walked the nine-hole hitter to bring up one of the best hitters in the SEC with two runners on. Lee hit into a double play, and Fouts was able to escape the jam.

The double play seemed to invigorate the Crimson Tide defense, and it carried over into the next half inning with the Prange home run.Coming into the series, Lee was batting .487. She went 0-4 on Sunday, and Alabama limited her to just two hits on the weekend. 

Despite having opportunities the first two games to build an early lead, Alabama finally scored in the first inning of game three on a solo home run from freshman Jenna Lord. 

Lord was the only Alabama batter to have at least one hit in every game of the series. 

Overall, it was not the weekend the Crimson Tide was hoping for in College Station. Alabama struggled in all areas at various points throughout the series. The defense had a season high five errors on the weekend. The pitching gave up 13 earned runs across the the three games, and the offense averaged only three runs a game.  The Aggies came into the series with just three SEC wins, but after dropping the first two games, Alabama battled back on Sunday to win the series finale. 

With the win, Alabama improves to 39-8 (14-7 SEC) and how has a little bit of a break heading into the postseason. The team will travel to Bowling Green to play Western Kentucky on Wednesday at 4 p.m. They have next weekend off and will not play again until the final home series against Missouri beginning May 6. 

