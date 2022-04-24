2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Wide Receiver John Metchie III

Ask a typical Alabama fan what he or she will remember the most about John Metchie III and the 2021 Iron Bowl will probably be mentioned.

He had 13 passes for 150 yards, and caught the game-winning, two-point conversion in the fourth overtime to help seal the victory for the Crimson Tide.

But there were two other things that stood out just as much, if not more.

1) Metchie's demeanor.

Not only did he constantly demonstrate a tremendous amount of poise, but brought an international flavor to Tuscaloosa.

Metchie was born in Taiwan before moving to Ghana and eventually to Canada from the age of six until high school. He attended St. James School in Hagerstown, Maryland, before transferring to The Peddie School for his final prep season, where he solidified his status as a consensus four-star recruit and one of the top overall prospects.

It helped him bring a sense of maturity into a locker room that didn't always have a lot of veterans.

“The leadership that he showed me when I was younger, he really helped me understand what the culture was once I got there," quarterback Bryce Young said. "He works extremely hard, carries himself and conducts himself professionally.

"Ever since I met him on my official visit as a senior in high school, he always conducted himself as a pro. Someone who is going to work day in and day out, someone who is very dynamic and a huge playmaker. I was blessed to have two special guys outside, he is going to be special.”

2) The hit.

You know, the 2020 SEC Championship Game when he drilled Florida safety Trey Dean II on an interception return in the first quarter.

Alabama went on to win 52-46, but Metchie had also been playing on an ankle injury suffered during week two, but never missed a game.

Measurements Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Height: 5-11.2

Weight: 187

Hand: 9 1/4"

Arm: 30 5/8"

Wing: 73.38 NFL Combine/Pro Day Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Did not perform any drills, coming off knee surgery. Pros Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports Great route-runner who has the tremendous foot speed and ankle flexion allowing him to change directions at high speeds. Metchie sells his routes, keeping his head and pads square. He can separate on all three levels from the outside or on the slot, getting in and out of breaks very suddenly. From off he is nearly impossible to guard as he runs on the toes of corners and explodes out of his breaks. Tracks the ball very well and is not phased by traffic, coming down with it through contact. Plucks it naturally out of the air and turns upfield right after securing the catch. Has plenty of speed to run past cornerbacks and be a consistent vertical threat. Metchie is shifty and physical after the catch, making defenders miss and lowering the shoulder to finish runs. He beats press with his feet and lateral agility. Competes and has success as a blocker on the perimeter. Cons Alabama Athletics Slightly undersized and likely a little below 6-foot. Metchie is not a physically imposing wideout and has not faced press and bracket coverage often. Does not attack the ball at the high point downfield, letting it get to him. Draft Bible Assessment Alabama Athletics Undersized three-level separator, Metchie is a great route runner who gets open consistently from anywhere he lines up. With great ball tracking ability and concentration, he comes down with the ball through traffic and plucks it naturally over the middle. He does not have the prototypical size and is not a physically dominant wideout. Metchie projects as a starting receiver at Z or in the slot who will stress defenses at all three levels and catch almost everything. His ability to separate could make him a premier wide receiver at the next level. BamaCentral Assessment Alabama Athletics A lot of fans, especially who don't follow the Crimson Tide closely, forget that Metchie was really the go-to receiver for Bryce Young before suffering the knee injury. Not only did he still lead the Crimson Tide in third-down receptions, but during the Nick Saban era only one player has had more third-down catches during a single season than Metchie's 25: Amari Cooper with 32 in 2014. Not to sound dated, but the way Jameson Williams and Metchie carved up defenses as a receiving tandem reminded us of Randy Moss and Cris Carter with Minnesota. Moss was the flash, but Carter was always the guy whenever the Vikings had to have a catch. Quote "Metchie is going to be a great value pick in this draft. He is a ready-made slot. He is really, really a crisp route runner. He's tough. He's strong. The ACL injury is just a matter of where you take him, but I don't think his game was really ever built on speed, so — and I think — I wrote down in my comparison he reminded me of an Amari Rodgers type player who went to the Packers because he can do a lot of different things. In terms of those whip routes they ask him to run, he's outstanding at it. I would guess with the injury and a pretty deep receiver corps, he might — third, fourth round. Maybe he gets in the fourth round. It would be a heck of a pick for somebody." — Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network Projection Alabama Athletics If he doesn't go in the second round, where most draft experts now have Metchie projected, it's because of the knee.

