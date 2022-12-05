Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 5, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... International Ninja Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled

Did you notice?

  • Alabama soccer midfielder Macy Clem announced she would be coming back for a fifth season. The Crimson Tide will be looking to build on its first College Cup appearance and regular season SEC title.
  • Tua Tagovailoa moved into fifth place all-time in passing yards in Dolphins franchise history. 
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick had the game-sealing interception for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Falcons. 

On this Day in Crimson Tide History...

December 5, 1961: Alabama was the national champion according to the Associated Press for the first time. The Crimson Tide finished with 26 first place votes to Ohio State's 20. Overall, Alabama had 452 points to OSU's 436. The SEC claimed to be the nation's best league with LSU and Ole Miss finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

December 5, 1984: Wallace Gilberry was born in Bay Minette, Ala.

December 5, 2009: Making a strong bid to claim the school's first Heisman Trophy, Mark Ingram Jr. rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Greg McElroy threw for 239 yards and a touchdown to claim the MVP award as Alabama defeated Florida in the SEC Championship Game, 32-13. "It's tough. You know it's not how you want to go out," Tim Tebow said. "They were just better than us today."

December 5, 2019: Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa met with reporters for the first time after having hip surgery and talked about everything from his injury to his upcoming decision on whether to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. "I feel this is something that’s bigger than me," he said. "This is Probably Going to be the Biggest Decision of My Life"

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“The first time you quit, it’s hard. The second time, it gets easier. The third time, you don’t even have to think about it.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

