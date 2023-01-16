Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 16, 2023

Today is … Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Today' Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled today.

Crimson Tide Results:

Women’s Tennis: Alabama def. Navy 6-1

Women’s Basketball: Alabama def. Ole Miss 63-58

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

229 days

Did you Notice?

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting near the campus. Miles has since been removed from the team.

Former Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney makes a clutch tackle to help secure the New York Giants' victory over the Minnesota Vikings

Former Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. had a nice touchdown grab.

On This Day in Alabama History

January 16, 1990: All-American linebacker Keith McCants declared he was entering the NFL draft in April and would not be back for his senior year. McCants' announcement ended a season-long speculation that he would not return for his senior year.

January 16, 1995: Jonathan Allen was born in Anniston, Ala.

January 16, 2007: Nick Saban made one of his final additions for his first coaching staff at Alabama, adding the man who would be the position coach for two Heisman Trophy winners, Mark Ingram Jr. and Derrick Henry. Burton Burns was hired from Clemson to be the Crimson Tide’s running backs coach and associate head coach.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Lee Roy was the best college linebacker, bar none. He would have made every tackle on every play if they had stayed in bounds.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Lee Roy Jordan, who played in Super Bowl VI on this date in 1972, a 24-3 victory for the Cowboys over the Dolphins.

We'll leave you with this...

A quick video of Alabama cheerleading taking the national stage