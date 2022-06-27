Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, June 27, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Sunglasses Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

68 days

Did you notice?

Alabama football received a pair of commitments in five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell and three-star athlete Brayson Hubbard

Tony Mitchell
Tony Mitchell
Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 2.19.49 PM

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 27, 1980: Former Alabama wide receiver Freddie Milons was born in Starkville, Miss.

June 27, 1964: Mississippi State assistant coach Ken Donahue was hired to replace Jim Blevins, who left Alabama to become the head coach at Jacksonville State.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I've made so many mistakes that if I don't make the same mistakes over, we're going to come pretty close to winning." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Five-star 2023 cornerback Tony Mitchell
