Magnolia State ATH Brayson Hubbard Commits to Alabama

The two-sport star had originally been committed to play baseball at Southern Miss.

Alabama added another member to its 2023 class Sunday as Brayson Hubbard announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide over social media. The two-sport athlete had originally been committed to play baseball at Southern Miss but will now take his talents to the gridiron in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Hubbard, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, has played quarterback the past two years but is being recruited by Alabama as a safety. The Pascagoula, Miss., native earned MHSAA Mr. Football for Class 6A last season, completing 69% of his passes for 2,069 yards with 30 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 1,258 yards and 20 more touchdowns on the ground. Before moving to quarterback during his sophomore year, he began his high school career as a defensive back, tallying 15 tackles, three pass deflections and a sack over five games.

Hubbard was offered by Alabama earlier this month. According to BamaInsider's Andrew Bone, he clocked a 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash while camping with the Crimson Tide. Hubbard chose Alabama over offers from Georgia State, Mississippi State, Nicholls State, Southern Miss and Troy.

Hubbard is Alabama's sixth commit in the 2023 class, joining Jahlil Hurley (five-star CB, Florence, Ala.), Eli Holstein (four-star QB, Zachary, La.), Wilkin Formby (four-star OT, Tuscaloosa, Ala.), Elliot Washington (four-star S, Venice, Fla.) and Yhonzae Pierre (four-star EDGE, Eufaula, Ala.). 

Alabama's 2023 class

Jahlil Hurley | 6-2, 170 | CB | Florence, Ala.

Jahlil Hurley

Eli Holstein | 6-4, 222 | QB| Zachary, La.

Eli Holstein

Wilkin Formby | 6-7, 295 | OT | Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Wilkin Formby

Elliot Washington | 5-11, 195 | S | Venice, Fla.

Alabama commit Elliot Washington II

Yhonzae Pierre | 6-4, 220 | EDGE | Eufaula, Ala.

2023 edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre.

Brayson Hubbard | 6-2, 190 | ATH | Pascagoula, Miss.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 2.19.49 PM

