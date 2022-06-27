Five-Star CB Tony Mitchell Commits to Alabama

The Thompson High School product announced that he intends to suit up with the Crimson Tide in 2023.

A big day in Alabama recruiting just got even bigger. Hours after receiving a commitment from three-star athlete Brayson Hubbard, the Crimson Tide added another member to its 2023 class as five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell chose Alabama over a top-four that also included Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M.

Mitchell, a native of Alabaster, Ala., is the No. 15 overall player and No. 2 player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender has led Thompson High School to three straight Alabama state titles, piling up seven interceptions and 23 pass breakups to go with 201 tackles and three forced fumbles through his high school career. He finished his junior season with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups along with 55 tackles, including four for a loss, en route to earning Class 7A first-team all-state honors last year.

“A versatile and experienced secondary talent who has developed into a combination of a physical prescience with leadership and ball skills," Sports Illustrated’s director of recruiting, John Garcia Jr. said of Mitchell. "Great length and instincts allow Mitchell to make plays versus the pass and run on routine.”

While Mitchell plays cornerback for Thompson, Warriors head coach Mark Freeman said he sees the defender fitting into either the Star or safety positions in Alabama's defense.

"He's really aggressive," Freeman said. "He reminds me of a Roman Harper, Mark Barron-type guy. Tony can play at least three positions on defense, and I know they'll put him where they need him the most.

"Truthfully he can be that guy who doesn't come off the field. He can match up against tight ends and cover slots. I think everybody is looking for those guys who no matter what the personnel is you can keep them on the field. Alabama has that with Tony."

Mitchell originally committed to Tennessee in 2019 but opened his recruitment back up following the departure of Jeremey Pruitt. Alabama faced tough competition to keep the five-star defender in the state as many projected him to commit to Texas A&M following his visit to the Aggies earlier this month. However, the Crimson Tide made a big move over the past week, getting Mitchell on campus twice before finally receiving his commitment.

The addition of Mitchell and Hubbard gives Alabama seven commitments in its 2023 class. The duo joins Jahlil Hurley (five-star CB, Florence, Ala.), Eli Holstein (four-star QB, Zachary, La.), Wilkin Formby (four-star OT, Tuscaloosa, Ala.), Elliot Washington (four-star S, Venice, Fla.) and Yhonzae Pierre (four-star EDGE, Eufaula, Ala.) as the Crimson Tide's commits.