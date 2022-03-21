Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 21, 2022
Today is... World Down Syndrome Day
- Men's Golf: Linger Longer Invitational, Greensboro, Ga.
- Women's Basketball vs TulaneWomen's National Invitation TournamentNew Orleans, La., 6:30 P.M. ESPN3 Listen Preview
- Baseball: Alabama 8, Florida 7
- Softball: Kentucky 9, Alabama 4
- Men's Tennis: LSU 4, Alabama 2
- Alabama 4, Drake 3
- Women's Tennis: Mississippi State 2, Alabama 4
165 days
- Herb Jones stepped into a three in the Pelicans big win over the Hawks.
- Also in NBA action, Joshua Primo threw down an impressive dunk as the Spurs took home a win against the Warriors.
- Alabama baseball's Sunday win over Florida came on a walkoff hit from Zane Denton... and the team rushed out to celebrate.
March 21, 1999: Alabama softball’s Carrie Moreman recorded eight hits during a 19-inning win over Arkansas, setting an NCAA Division I record for most hits in a single game.
March 21, 1955: Jim Wells was born on March 21, 1955. He’s the winningest baseball coach in school history, 522–246 (.680).
March 21, 1995: A’Shawn Robinson was born in Fort Worth, Texas.
“He’s an amazing man. I listen to his press conferences, I watch his shows. I learn from him every day, just like I did when I was 23-year-old and I listened to Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant.” – Former Alabama gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson, who was hired by Bryant and went on to win six national championships.