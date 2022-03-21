Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 21, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... World Down Syndrome Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Golf: Linger Longer Invitational, Greensboro, Ga.
  • Women's Basketball vs TulaneWomen's National Invitation TournamentNew Orleans, La., 6:30 P.M. ESPN3 Listen Preview

Crimson Tide Results

  • Baseball: Alabama 8, Florida 7 
  • Softball: Kentucky 9, Alabama 4
  • Men's Tennis: LSU 4, Alabama 2
  • Alabama 4, Drake 3
  • Women's Tennis: Mississippi State 2, Alabama 4

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 Football Season Opener

165 days

Did you notice?

  • Herb Jones stepped into a three in the Pelicans big win over the Hawks. 
  • Also in NBA action, Joshua Primo threw down an impressive dunk as the Spurs took home a win against the Warriors. 

Did you see? 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History: 

March 21, 1999: Alabama softball’s Carrie Moreman recorded eight hits during a 19-inning win over Arkansas, setting an NCAA Division I record for most hits in a single game.

March 21, 1955: Jim Wells was born on March 21, 1955. He’s the winningest baseball coach in school history, 522–246 (.680).

March 21, 1995: A’Shawn Robinson was born in Fort Worth, Texas. 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

 “He’s an amazing man. I listen to his press conferences, I watch his shows. I learn from him every day, just like I did when I was 23-year-old and I listened to Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant.” – Former Alabama gymnastics coach Sarah Patterson, who was hired by Bryant and went on to win six national championships.

We'll leave you with this...

