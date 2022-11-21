Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 21, 2022

Today is... National Stuffing Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball vs No. 25 Utah, Pink Flamingo Championships, Nassau, Bahamas, 1:30 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer, Third Round NCAA Tournament: Alabama 3, UC Irvine 1

Volleyball: Arkansas 3, Alabama 0

Did you notice?

With three aces against Arkansas Sunday, Alabama volleyball fifth-year senior Abby Marjama moved into the single-season and career top 10 rankings in service aces with 66 on the season.

Former Alabama quarterbacks Mac Jones and Jalen Hurts both led their teams to a win in the NFL on Sunday. Jones and the Patriots beat the Jets 10-3, and Hurts helped the Eagles come from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Colts.

2-seed Duke beat 3-seed South Carolina in the Third Round of the NCAA tournament, so Alabama soccer will not get the rematch with the Gamecocks, but instead host the Blue Devils Friday night.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

November 21, 1942: Alabama downed Vanderbilt 27-7 at Legion Field before 17,000 fans in Birmingham. Johnny August on an 11-yard run, Bobby Tom Jenkins on a one-yard dive, Dave Brown on a five-yard scamper, and Bill Baughman on a 50-yard pass reception from Red Burns accounted for the Crimson Tide touchdowns.

November 21, 1981: Wesley Britt was born in Cullman, Ala.

November 21, 2015: Cyrus Jones returned two punts for touchdowns in his final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, a 56-6 victory over Charleston Southern. Jones scored on returns of 43 and 72 yards, becoming the first Alabama player to score twice on punt returns, according to school records dating to 1944. He's also the first Crimson Tide player to have touchdowns on punt returns in consecutive games. "I'm just happy I went out the way I did, in kind of dramatic fashion," Jones said. "It's something I'll never forget."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I told the players if we had lost this game today, there would be nothing else that would tarnish what you've accomplished more than that. You would someday be an NFL player in a Mercedes-Benz and roll your window down to talk to a pretty girl and she'd say, 'You lost to Chattanooga when you played at Alabama.’ Nobody would ever forget that one." — Nick Saban after Alabama won in this date in 2009, 45-0.

We'll leave you with this...

