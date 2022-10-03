Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is … National Child Health Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Tennis: ITA All-American Championships: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Women's Tennis: ITA All-American Championships: Cary, North Carolina

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Tennis at the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Kasia Pitak (UA) def. Maggie White (UAB) 6-2, 6-4

  • Olympe Lancelot (FSU) def. Rebeka Kern (UA) 6-2, 6-4

  • Kathryn Treiber (ILLINOIS) def. Klara Milicevic (UA) 6-2, 6-4

  • Cade Cricchio (FSU) def. Ansley Cheshire (UA) 6-1, 6-2

  • Elysia Pool (USA) def. Sydney Orefice (UA) 6-4, 6-0

Men’s Tennis: Joao Ferreira  and Zach Foster Crowned Champions at Alabama Four-In-The-Fall Tournament

Did you Notice?

Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a win against the Denver Broncos

Alabama's Track and Field team partnered with Habitat for Humanity

Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry became the fourth player in Tennessee Titan/Houston Oiler History with 7,000 career rushing yards.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

October 3, 1916: Lew Bostick was born in Birmingham, Ala. 

October 3, 1942: For the first time since 1939, Alabama scored on Mississippi State as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 21-6 upset over the Bulldogs before 18,000 fans in Tuscaloosa. Russ Craft scored all three touchdowns in the third quarter, going in for six points from 3, 38 and 9 yards out. George Hecht kicked all three extra points. A fourth-quarter touchdown by the Maroons averted the shutout. 

October 3, 2015: Ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25, Alabama re-established its national title hopes when it went to No. 8 Georgia and crushed the Bulldogs 38-10. Derrick Henry ran for 148 yards as the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-3 lead by halftime, and Eddie Jackson’s pick-6 on a 50-yard return on Georgia's first offensive play of the second half ended any hopes of a comeback.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Ever since I was little, I've dreamed of beating Georgia and all those good schools. This is pretty sweet." – Quarterback Jake Coker after the 2015 win over the Bulldogs

We'll leave you with this...

Here's former Alabama running back Damien Harris being shifty.

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 4: Defense Reigns Supreme

By Hunter De Siver
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban shake hands at midfield after their game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
All Things Bama

How To Watch No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M

By Mason Smith
Alabama celebrates Bryce Young touchdown
All Things Bama

Alabama Reclaims No. 1 Ranking After Georgia Struggles at Missouri

By Christopher Walsh
100122_MFB_GibbsJa_BrooksJa_Arkansas _KG7237
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 49, Arkansas 26

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Alabama Football
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Toast

By Christopher Walsh
USATSI_19158710
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, October 2, 2022

By Mason Smith
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Said After Alabama Loss

By Christopher Walsh