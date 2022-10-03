Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 3, 2022

Today is … National Child Health Day

Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Tennis: ITA All-American Championships: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Women's Tennis: ITA All-American Championships: Cary, North Carolina

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Tennis at the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall:

Kasia Pitak (UA) def. Maggie White (UAB) 6-2, 6-4

Olympe Lancelot (FSU) def. Rebeka Kern (UA) 6-2, 6-4

Kathryn Treiber (ILLINOIS) def. Klara Milicevic (UA) 6-2, 6-4

Cade Cricchio (FSU) def. Ansley Cheshire (UA) 6-1, 6-2

Elysia Pool (USA) def. Sydney Orefice (UA) 6-4, 6-0

Men’s Tennis: Joao Ferreira and Zach Foster Crowned Champions at Alabama Four-In-The-Fall Tournament

Did you Notice?

Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a win against the Denver Broncos

Alabama's Track and Field team partnered with Habitat for Humanity

Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry became the fourth player in Tennessee Titan/Houston Oiler History with 7,000 career rushing yards.

October 3, 1916: Lew Bostick was born in Birmingham, Ala.

October 3, 1942: For the first time since 1939, Alabama scored on Mississippi State as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 21-6 upset over the Bulldogs before 18,000 fans in Tuscaloosa. Russ Craft scored all three touchdowns in the third quarter, going in for six points from 3, 38 and 9 yards out. George Hecht kicked all three extra points. A fourth-quarter touchdown by the Maroons averted the shutout.

October 3, 2015: Ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25, Alabama re-established its national title hopes when it went to No. 8 Georgia and crushed the Bulldogs 38-10. Derrick Henry ran for 148 yards as the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-3 lead by halftime, and Eddie Jackson’s pick-6 on a 50-yard return on Georgia's first offensive play of the second half ended any hopes of a comeback.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Ever since I was little, I've dreamed of beating Georgia and all those good schools. This is pretty sweet." – Quarterback Jake Coker after the 2015 win over the Bulldogs

