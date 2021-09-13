Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, September 13, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Women's Golf vs ANNIKA Intercollegiate, Lake Elmo, Minn. ALL DAY

Men's Golf: Finished tied for 10th at the Maui Jim Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Soccer: Alabama 2, UAB 0

Alabama golf alum Dicky Pride finished tied for first at the Ascension Charity Classic on the PGA Champions Tour, but lost to David Toms in the playoff.

Many were dubbing Sunday's Patriots/Dolphins game as the "Alabama Bowl" since both teams were led by former Crimson Tide quarterbacks, but how many total players from Alabama including Tua and Mac played in that game?

September 13, 1989: Cecil "Hootie" Ingram, a former star football and baseball player for the Crimson Tide from 1951-54, was named Alabama’s new athletic director.

September 13, 1990: AJ McCarron was born in Mobile.

September 13, 2008: Quarterback John Parker Wilson passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns and became the Crimson Tide's all-time leader in total offense as Alabama crushed Western Kentucky 41-7. The offense tallied 557 yards, the most by Alabama since gaining 644 against LSU in 1989.

September 13, 2010: Trent Richardson appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The headline "Opening Statements" was about Week 1 of the college football season.

“I thought Tech people drank a better brand of whiskey than this.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after picking up a bottle that had been thrown at him from the Georgia Tech stands.

