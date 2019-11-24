Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 24, 2019

Today is … National Sardines Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

· Swimming and diving: Georgia Tech Invitational, all day

· Volleyball: LSU at Alabama, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

· Women’s basketball: Alabama at Tulane, 4 p.m., Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Football: Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3

Did you notice?

• Racing in rainy and near freezing conditions in Terre Haute, Ind., cross country runner Vincent Kiprop finished fifth with a 10K time of 30:43.5, while Gilbert Kigen was ninth (30:57.2) at the NCAA Championships. Both earned All-American status, The Alabama men finished 24 as BYU upset Northern Arizona to win its first national championships, and Iowa State's Edwin Kurgat won the individual title (30:32.7). Arkansas captured the women’s title. “This is not the way we wanted to finish, but we’re proud of the guys for battling through tough conditions and the adversity we faced today to hang on for a 24-place finish,” Crimson Tide coach Dan Waters said in a release. “Really proud of Vincent (Kiprop) and Gilbert (Kigen) for carrying us through this season.”

• Mark Barron held his fourth annual turkey giveaway on Saturday in Prichard and Toulminville in conjunction with Together Assisting People. They distributed 1,500 turkeys for Thanksgiving.

• Rhyan White won two events and broke three school records at the Georgia Tech Invitational. The sophomore broke the school 100 butterfly mark in prelims, going 52.11 before becoming the first UA woman under 52 seconds in the event in finals going 51.71 to take the win. She also bettered her own school record in the 100 backstroke for the third time in two days to win the race with a 51.12, bettering the mark she set in prelims (51.44) after first lowering it on Friday (51.93) to lead off the Tide’s 400 medley relay. To start off finals, she led off the Tide’s record-breaking 200 medley relay, combining with juniors Kaila Wong and Flora Molnar and senior Allie Surrency in going 1:36.50, bettering the previous mark set in 2018. The Tide women set another school record when senior Alexis Preski, sophomore Kensey McMahon, sophomore Morgan Scott and junior Flora Molnar went 7:08.69, bettering the previous mark set in 2016.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 24, 1970: Lemanski Hall was born in Valley, Ala.

November 24, 1994: Bradley Bozeman was born in Roanoke, Ala.

November 24, 2012: AJ McCarron passed for four touchdowns and Eddie Lacy rushed for 131 yards and two scores to lead the No. 2 Crimson Tide to a 49-0 crushing victory against rival Auburn, the most lopsided Iron Bowl in 64 years. With the win, Alabama clinched the Western Division title outright and a spot in the conference title game against No. 3 Georgia.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"This was a great team victory. Everybody contributed. We asked for everyone to play their best game today. When you make a commitment to something, it comes from the heart, and I really thought our players did that." – Nick Saban after Alabama pounded Auburn 49-0 on this date in 2012.

We’ll leave you with this …