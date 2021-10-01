Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 1, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Men's Tennis at Bulldog Invitational, Starkville, Miss. 11 a.m. Live Scoring

Track & Field, Cross Country at Joe Piane Invitational, South Bend, Ind. Women - 11 a.m; Men - 11:45 am

Soccer vs No. 24 LSU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Stats

Which team and when was the last team to have two 100-yard rushers in the same game against Alabama?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 1, 1935: Alabama head coach Frank Thomas appeared on the cover of Street and Smith's Sport Story Magazine.

October 1, 1977: Thanks in large part to a defensive effort led by linebacker Barry Krauss, Alabama limited Georgia to 199 yards in an 18-10 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A 1-yard touchdown run by Johnny Davis, three field goals by Roger Chapman and a safety when the Bulldog punter stepped out of the end zone, accounted for the Crimson Tide's 18 points. "About the only thing I am happy about is we won the game," head coach Paul Bryant said. 'We have a long way to go before we are any good."

October 1, 2005: In maybe the loudest game ever played at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama routed No. 5 Florida, 31-3. Quarterback Brodie Croyle threw three touchdowns, including an 87-yard bomb to wide receiver Tyrone Prothro on the Crimson Tide’s first offensive snap. However, the win was costly as Prothro suffered a career-ending injury trying catch a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

“Tell him not to feel so bad, because he played a very good defense," — Crimson Tide safety Charlie Peprah on the 2005 Florida game, the first time an Urban Meyer coached team was kept out of the end zone.

