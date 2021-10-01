October 1, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 1, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 1, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Today is... World Smile Day

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Tennis at Bulldog Invitational, Starkville, Miss. 11 a.m. Live Scoring

Track & Field, Cross Country at Joe Piane Invitational, South Bend, Ind. Women - 11 a.m; Men - 11:45 am

Soccer vs No. 24 LSU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m., SEC Network+,  Live Stats

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Did you notice?

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Which team and when was the last team to have two 100-yard rushers in the same game against Alabama?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 1, 1935: Alabama head coach Frank Thomas appeared on the cover of Street and Smith's Sport Story Magazine.

Frank Thomas cover, Street and Smith's Sport Story Magazine, Oct. 1, 1935

October 1, 1977: Thanks in large part to a defensive effort led by linebacker Barry Krauss, Alabama limited Georgia to 199 yards in an 18-10 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A 1-yard touchdown run by Johnny Davis, three field goals by Roger Chapman and a safety when the Bulldog punter stepped out of the end zone, accounted for the Crimson Tide's 18 points. "About the only thing I am happy about is we won the game," head coach Paul Bryant said. 'We have a long way to go before we are any good."

October 1, 2005: In maybe the loudest game ever played at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama routed No. 5 Florida, 31-3. Quarterback Brodie Croyle threw three touchdowns, including an 87-yard bomb to wide receiver Tyrone Prothro on the Crimson Tide’s first offensive snap. However, the win was costly as Prothro suffered a career-ending injury trying catch a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Tell him not to feel so bad, because he played a very good defense," — Crimson Tide safety Charlie Peprah on the 2005 Florida game, the first time an Urban Meyer coached team was kept out of the end zone.

We'll leave you with this ...

