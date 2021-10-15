Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 15, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Today is … National Cheese Curd Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis vs ITA Southern Regionals, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Men's Tennis vs ITA Fall Regional Championships, Auburn, Ala.

Women's Golf vs Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational, Chapel Hill, N.C., ALL DAY Live Stats

Track & Field, Cross Country at NCAA Pre-Nationals Invitational, Tallahassee, FL, Men - 8 am; Women - 8:30 am

Soccer at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 7 p.m. CT, Watch, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Tennis at ITA Southern Regionals

Qualifying Round of 64 : Dariana Prato (JSU) def. Ansley Cheshire (UA) 6-7(3), 6-2, [13-11]

: Dariana Prato (JSU) def. Ansley Cheshire (UA) 6-7(3), 6-2, [13-11]

Consolation: Ansley Cheshire (UA) def. Giovanna Pereira (ULM) 6-3, 7-5

Men's Tennis at ITA Fall Regional Championships

Qualifying Round of 64 : Joao Ferreira (UA) def. Javier Montoya (USA) 6-2, 6-1



: Joao Ferreira (UA) def. Javier Montoya (USA) 6-2, 6-1

Qualifying Round of 64: Rudi Christiansen (UA) def. Walke­r Sterns (OM) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Did You Notice

OJ Howard scored his first touchdown of the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalen Hurts scored three total touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles (one passing and two rushing)

And Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle at practice as Tagovailoa works on returning from a rib injury

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season opener

25 days

October 15, 1966: Sportswriters called Alabama’s 11-10 heart-stopping victory at Tennessee "a miracle win in Knoxville" and "one of the greatest games ever played in the SEC." Kenny Stabler, 0-for-7 in the first half, rallied the Crimson Tide to 11 points in the final quarter. Stabler sneaked in for a touchdown, passed a two-point conversion to Wayne Cook, and drove Alabama to the 1-yard line to set up a 17-yard field goal by Steve Davis with 3:23 remaining. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“You never know what a football player is made of until he plays against Alabama.” – Tennessee coach Gen. Robert Neyland

We'll Leave You With This ...