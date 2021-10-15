Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 15, 2021
Today is … National Cheese Curd Day
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Tennis vs ITA Southern Regionals, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Men's Tennis vs ITA Fall Regional Championships, Auburn, Ala.
Women's Golf vs Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational, Chapel Hill, N.C., ALL DAY Live Stats
Track & Field, Cross Country at NCAA Pre-Nationals Invitational, Tallahassee, FL, Men - 8 am; Women - 8:30 am
Soccer at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 7 p.m. CT, Watch, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Women's Tennis at ITA Southern Regionals
- Qualifying Round of 64: Dariana Prato (JSU) def. Ansley Cheshire (UA) 6-7(3), 6-2, [13-11]
- Consolation: Ansley Cheshire (UA) def. Giovanna Pereira (ULM) 6-3, 7-5
- Men's Tennis at ITA Fall Regional Championships
- Qualifying Round of 64: Joao Ferreira (UA) def. Javier Montoya (USA) 6-2, 6-1
- Qualifying Round of 64: Rudi Christiansen (UA) def. Walker Sterns (OM) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
Did You Notice
- OJ Howard scored his first touchdown of the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jalen Hurts scored three total touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles (one passing and two rushing)
- And Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle at practice as Tagovailoa works on returning from a rib injury
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season opener
25 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
October 15, 1966: Sportswriters called Alabama’s 11-10 heart-stopping victory at Tennessee "a miracle win in Knoxville" and "one of the greatest games ever played in the SEC." Kenny Stabler, 0-for-7 in the first half, rallied the Crimson Tide to 11 points in the final quarter. Stabler sneaked in for a touchdown, passed a two-point conversion to Wayne Cook, and drove Alabama to the 1-yard line to set up a 17-yard field goal by Steve Davis with 3:23 remaining. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“You never know what a football player is made of until he plays against Alabama.” – Tennessee coach Gen. Robert Neyland
