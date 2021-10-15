    • October 15, 2021
    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 15, 2021

    Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
    Author:

    Today is … National Cheese Curd Day

    BamaCentral Headlines

    Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

    • Women's Tennis vs ITA Southern Regionals, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

    • Men's Tennis vs ITA Fall Regional Championships, Auburn, Ala.

    • Women's Golf vs Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational, Chapel Hill, N.C., ALL DAY Live Stats

    • Track & Field, Cross Country at NCAA Pre-Nationals Invitational, Tallahassee, FL, Men - 8 am; Women - 8:30 am

    • Soccer at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 7 p.m. CT, WatchLive Stats

    Crimson Tide Results

    • Women's Tennis at ITA Southern Regionals
      • Qualifying Round of 64: Dariana Prato (JSU) def. Ansley Cheshire (UA) 6-7(3), 6-2, [13-11]
      • Consolation: Ansley Cheshire (UA) def. Giovanna Pereira (ULM) 6-3, 7-5
    • Men's Tennis at ITA Fall Regional Championships
      • Qualifying Round of 64: Joao Ferreira (UA) def. Javier Montoya (USA) 6-2, 6-1
      • Qualifying Round of 64: Rudi Christiansen (UA) def. Walke­r Sterns (OM) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

    Did You Notice

    • OJ Howard scored his first touchdown of the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
    • Jalen Hurts scored three total touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles (one passing and two rushing)
    • And Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle at practice as Tagovailoa works on returning from a rib injury

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season opener

    25 days

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

    October 15, 1966: Sportswriters called Alabama’s 11-10 heart-stopping victory at Tennessee "a miracle win in Knoxville" and "one of the greatest games ever played in the SEC." Kenny Stabler, 0-for-7 in the first half, rallied the Crimson Tide to 11 points in the final quarter. Stabler sneaked in for a touchdown, passed a two-point conversion to Wayne Cook, and drove Alabama to the 1-yard line to set up a 17-yard field goal by Steve Davis with 3:23 remaining. – Bryant Museum

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

    “You never know what a football player is made of until he plays against Alabama.” – Tennessee coach Gen. Robert Neyland

    We'll Leave You With This ...

     

    Alabama at Tennessee game program, Oct. 15, 1966
