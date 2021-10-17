Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 17, 2021

Today is... National Pasta Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis vs ITA Southern Regionals, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Men's Tennis vs ITA Fall Regional Championships, Auburn, Ala.

Women's Golf vs Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational, Chapel Hill, N.C., ALL DAY Live Stats

Softball vs. Memphis Fall Ball, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT

Softball vs. West Alabama Fall Ball, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT

Women's Tennis at ITA Southern Regionals

Doubles Round of 32



Anna Parkhomenko/Petra Sedlackova def. Nina Geissler/Ena Babic (LSU) 8-4



Loudmilla Bencheikh/Anne Marie Hiser def. Sofia Zaprianov/Alexis Lopez (SAM) 8-2



Monique Burton/Sarah Medik (USM) def. Ola Pitak/Kasia Pitak 8-5



Doubles Round of 16



Anna Parkhomenko/Petra Sedlackova def. Andrea Widing/Anastasiia Khokhlova (Troy) 8-3



Loudmilla Bencheikh/Anne Marie Hiser def. Sabina Machalova/Tiphanie Fiquet (OM) 8-3



Singles



Ena Babic (LSU) def. Ola Pitak 6-2, 7-5



Loudmilla Bencheikh def. Elysia Pool (OM) 6-0, 6-1



Reka Zadori (OM) def. Anna Parkhomenko 2-6, 6-0, 6-3



Carolyn Ansari (AU) def. Anne Marie Hiser 1-6, 6-4, 6-4



Petra Sedlackova def. Mackenzie Clark (Tulane) 7-6(4), 6-2



Consolation



Kasia Pitak def. Otoha Aoki (USA) 7-6(3), 6-4

Men's Tennis at ITA Southern Regionals

Doubles Round of 32



Enzo Aguiard/German Samofalov def. Tad Maclean/Josh Raab (AU) 8-3



Filip Planinsek/Juan Martin def. Noah Martins/Javier Llinare (Troy) 8-5



Doubles Round of 16



Enzo Aguiard/German Samofalov def. Michal Lusovsky/Thanus Spyropoulos (UAB) 8-5



Filip Planinsek/Juan Martin def. Boris Kozlov/Nichlas Watson (LSU) 8-1



Singles Round of 32



Enzo Aguiard def. Roman Postolka (UAB) 6-1, 7-5



Nikola Slavic (OM) def. Juan Martin 7-5, 6-2



German Samofalov def. Olmjon Nabiev (USM) 6-3, 7-6(5)



Filip Planinsek def. Tyler Stice (UA) 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4

Women's Golf vs Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational: Alabama shares fifth place with Duke and Vanderbilt (-3) with one round to go.

Softball vs. ULM Fall Ball Doubleheader

Game One: Alabama 3, ULM 2



Game Two: Alabama 4, ULM 3

Football: No. 5 Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season opener

23 days

Oct. 17, 1966: Joe Namath appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

October 17, 1985: John Parker Wilson was born in Montgomery, Ala.

October 17, 2009: During what some thought was his Heisman Trophy moment, Mark Ingram Jr. churned out a career-high 246 yards, many out of a wildcat formation on the decisive drive, and scored the game-clinching touchdown to lead No. 2 Alabama to a 20-6 home victory against No. 22 South Carolina. The Crimson Tide had four turnovers, but scored on a pick-six by Mark Barron.

October 17, 2015: Derrick Henry ran for a career-high 236 yards and two scores, and No. 10 Alabama had a school-record three touchdowns on interception returns for a 41-23 victory at No. 9 Texas A&M. Minkah Fitzpatrick opened and closed the scoring with returns of 33 and 55 yards, respectively, and Eddie Jackson had a 93-yard pick-six.

“Last year, I could just chuck it as far as I could and it was either out of bounds or no one caught it, and that was the checkdown. It’s real football now.” – Missouri quarterback Drew Lock after facing Alabama

