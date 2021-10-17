    • October 17, 2021
    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 17, 2021
    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 17, 2021

    Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
    Today is... National Pasta Day

    BamaCentral Headlines

    Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

    • Women's Tennis vs ITA Southern Regionals, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
    • Men's Tennis vs ITA Fall Regional Championships, Auburn, Ala.
    • Women's Golf vs Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational, Chapel Hill, N.C., ALL DAY Live Stats
    • Softball vs. Memphis Fall Ball, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT
    • Softball vs. West Alabama Fall Ball, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT

    Crimson Tide Results

    • Women's Tennis at ITA Southern Regionals
      • Doubles Round of 32
      • Anna Parkhomenko/Petra Sedlackova def. Nina Geissler/Ena Babic (LSU) 8-4
      • Loudmilla Bencheikh/Anne Marie Hiser def. Sofia Zaprianov/Alexis Lopez (SAM) 8-2
      • Monique Burton/Sarah Medik (USM) def. Ola Pitak/Kasia Pitak 8-5
      • Doubles Round of 16
      • Anna Parkhomenko/Petra Sedlackova def. Andrea Widing/Anastasiia Khokhlova (Troy) 8-3
      • Loudmilla Bencheikh/Anne Marie Hiser def. Sabina Machalova/Tiphanie Fiquet (OM) 8-3
      • Singles
      • Ena Babic (LSU) def. Ola Pitak 6-2, 7-5
      • Loudmilla Bencheikh def. Elysia Pool (OM) 6-0, 6-1
      • Reka Zadori (OM) def. Anna Parkhomenko 2-6, 6-0, 6-3
      • Carolyn Ansari (AU) def. Anne Marie Hiser 1-6, 6-4, 6-4
      • Petra Sedlackova def. Mackenzie Clark (Tulane) 7-6(4), 6-2
      • Consolation
      • Kasia Pitak def. Otoha Aoki (USA) 7-6(3), 6-4
    • Men's Tennis at ITA Southern Regionals
      • Doubles Round of 32
      • Enzo Aguiard/German Samofalov def. Tad Maclean/Josh Raab (AU) 8-3
      • Filip Planinsek/Juan Martin def. Noah Martins/Javier Llinare (Troy) 8-5
      • Doubles Round of 16
      • Enzo Aguiard/German Samofalov def. Michal Lusovsky/Thanus Spyropoulos (UAB) 8-5
      • Filip Planinsek/Juan Martin def. Boris Kozlov/Nichlas Watson (LSU) 8-1
      • Singles Round of 32
      • Enzo Aguiard def. Roman Postolka (UAB) 6-1, 7-5
      • Nikola Slavic (OM) def. Juan Martin 7-5, 6-2
      • German Samofalov def. Olmjon Nabiev (USM) 6-3, 7-6(5)
      • Filip Planinsek def. Tyler Stice (UA) 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4
    • Women's Golf vs Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational: Alabama shares fifth place with Duke and Vanderbilt (-3) with one round to go.
    • Softball vs. ULM Fall Ball Doubleheader
      • Game One: Alabama 3, ULM 2
      • Game Two: Alabama 4, ULM 3
    • Football: No. 5 Alabama 49, Mississippi State 9

    Did You Notice

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season opener

    23 days

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

    Oct. 17, 1966: Joe Namath appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

    Sports Illustrated cover, Joe Namath, Oct. 17, 1966

    October 17, 1985: John Parker Wilson was born in Montgomery, Ala.

    October 17, 2009: During what some thought was his Heisman Trophy moment, Mark Ingram Jr. churned out a career-high 246 yards, many out of a wildcat formation on the decisive drive, and scored the game-clinching touchdown to lead No. 2 Alabama to a 20-6 home victory against No. 22 South Carolina. The Crimson Tide had four turnovers, but scored on a pick-six by Mark Barron.

    October 17, 2015: Derrick Henry ran for a career-high 236 yards and two scores, and No. 10 Alabama had a school-record three touchdowns on interception returns for a 41-23 victory at No. 9 Texas A&M. Minkah Fitzpatrick opened and closed the scoring with returns of 33 and 55 yards, respectively, and Eddie Jackson had a 93-yard pick-six.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

    “Last year, I could just chuck it as far as I could and it was either out of bounds or no one caught it, and that was the checkdown. It’s real football now.” – Missouri quarterback Drew Lock after facing Alabama

    We'll Leave You With This ...

