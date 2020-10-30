SI.com
Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 30, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Candy Corn Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide schedule

  • Track and field & cross country: at SEC Championships, Women: 9:05 a.m (CT), Men: 10 a.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones hauled in seven passes for 137 yards in the team's 25-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. He is now tied with Randy Moss for most 125 receiving yard games or more in NFL history.
  • Unfortunately, Calvin Ridley left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return. He finished the evening with three catches for 42 yards. 
  • Could this be the sign of big recruiting news on the way?
  • The biggest news of the college football world came when Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss the Tigers' game against Boston College this weekend.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 30, 1995: J.K. Scott was born in Denver, Colo. 

October 30, 1926: Fred Pickhard blocked two LSU punts, both of which were returned for touchdowns during Alabama's 24-0 shutout victory over the Tigers. All-American end Wu Winslett returned the first blocked kick 26 yards while Ben Enis picked up the second one on the 16-yard line. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Oct. 30: “I felt like I would take the field with the general, he was that type of guy to me. If I lose, it's ‘Man, Coach Saban lost.' He's that type of guy. He comes into a room and everybody's silent. He demands respect. He still reminds me of that general.” – Former LSU defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey (2004-07)

We'll leave you with this ...

