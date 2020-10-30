Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 30, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is ... National Candy Corn Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- In case you missed it: Nick Saban's Four-of-a-Kind Wins over Former Assistants Didn't Get Attention it Deserved
Crimson Tide schedule
- Track and field & cross country: at SEC Championships, Women: 9:05 a.m (CT), Men: 10 a.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats
- Volleyball: at #4 Florida, 6 p.m (CT), SEC Network, Watch, Live Stats
- Soccer: vs Texas A&M, 7 p.m (CT), Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones hauled in seven passes for 137 yards in the team's 25-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. He is now tied with Randy Moss for most 125 receiving yard games or more in NFL history.
- Unfortunately, Calvin Ridley left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return. He finished the evening with three catches for 42 yards.
- Could this be the sign of big recruiting news on the way?
- The biggest news of the college football world came when Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. He will miss the Tigers' game against Boston College this weekend.
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
October 30, 1995: J.K. Scott was born in Denver, Colo.
October 30, 1926: Fred Pickhard blocked two LSU punts, both of which were returned for touchdowns during Alabama's 24-0 shutout victory over the Tigers. All-American end Wu Winslett returned the first blocked kick 26 yards while Ben Enis picked up the second one on the 16-yard line. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Oct. 30: “I felt like I would take the field with the general, he was that type of guy to me. If I lose, it's ‘Man, Coach Saban lost.' He's that type of guy. He comes into a room and everybody's silent. He demands respect. He still reminds me of that general.” – Former LSU defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey (2004-07)