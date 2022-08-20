Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, August 20, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... World Honey Bee Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results
Soccer: Alabama 4, FAU 0
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
14 days
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Did You Notice?
- Justin Thomas didn't have the best round at the BMW Championship, shooting +2 in the second round, but still took time to sign autographs with fans.
- Friday night lights kicked off this week with high school games across the state, and former Alabama stars and two Daphne alums (TJ Yeldon and Ryan Anderson) were spotted on the sidelines.
- NFL preseason creates opportunities for countless Bama in the NFL reunions, including this joint practice between the Browns and Eagles.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 20, 1950: Retired Alabama football coach Frank Thomas was elected to the Helms College Hall of Fame
August 20, 1998: Fred Sington died in Birmingham
August 20, 2012: AJ McCarron was on the cover of the Sports Illustrated college football preview, which had the headline, “How They Roll.”
August 20, 2016: Harry Gilmer died in St. Louis
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"We could play football for another 500 years and not catch up to Alabama's tradition" — Pat Dye in 2017