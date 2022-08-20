Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Today is... World Honey Bee Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama 4, FAU 0

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

14 days

Did You Notice?

Justin Thomas didn't have the best round at the BMW Championship, shooting +2 in the second round, but still took time to sign autographs with fans.

Friday night lights kicked off this week with high school games across the state, and former Alabama stars and two Daphne alums (TJ Yeldon and Ryan Anderson) were spotted on the sidelines.

NFL preseason creates opportunities for countless Bama in the NFL reunions, including this joint practice between the Browns and Eagles.

August 20, 1950: Retired Alabama football coach Frank Thomas was elected to the Helms College Hall of Fame

August 20, 1998: Fred Sington died in Birmingham

August 20, 2012: AJ McCarron was on the cover of the Sports Illustrated college football preview, which had the headline, “How They Roll.”

August 20, 2016: Harry Gilmer died in St. Louis

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"We could play football for another 500 years and not catch up to Alabama's tradition" — Pat Dye in 2017

