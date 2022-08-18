Skip to main content
Week 1 Alabama High School Football Scores

Schedule and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian at Locust Fork

Arab at Albertville

Bessemer City at Woodlawn

Brooks at Colbert Co.

BTW-Tuskegee at Trinity

Chelsea vs. Helena (Cramton Bowl)

East Limestone at Athens

Fairview at Columbia

Fayette Co. at Cordova

Geraldine at Coosa Chr.

Gulf Shores at St. Michael

Houston Co. at Northside Methodist

J.U. Blacksher at J.F. Shields

Jemison at Thorsby

LaGrange (Ga.) at Smiths Station

Lauderdale Co. at Tanner

Lee-Scott at Chambers Aca.

Linden at Choctaw Co.

Marbury at Elmore Co.

Mountain Brook at Vestavia Hills

Muscle Shoals at Bob Jones

Opp at Andalusia

Reeltown at Tallassee

Sand Rock at Spring Garden

Sheffield at Elkmont

Springville at Etowah

St. Clair Co. at Ashville

Winfield at Dora

Note: There are 138 games schedule on Friday, and a handful set for Saturday. 

Idle

7A -- Alma Bryant, Davidson, Huntsville

6A -- Baldwin Co., Robertsdale, Russell Co.

5A -- Carver-Birmingham, Central-Clay Co., Faith-Mobile, Greenville, Rehobeth

4A -- Central-Florence, Corner, Dallas Co., East Lawrence, Jackson, Montevallo, New Hope, North Jackson, Oak Grove, Satsuma, Slocomb

3A -- Alabama Chr., Carbon Hill, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Monroe Co., Piedmont, Randolph Co., Southside-Selma, Straughn, Sylvania, Thomasville

2A -- Clarke Co., Collinsville, Cottonwood, Fayetteville, Francis Marion, Fyffe, G.W. Long, Geneva Co., Isabella, Pisgah, Pleasant Valley, Southeastern-Blount, Zion Chapel

1A -- Berry, Calhoun, Florala, Fruitdale, Lynn, Marion Co., Red Level, Sumiton Chr.

Scores will be updated throughout the weekend.

