Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, August 27, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... World Rock Paper Scissors Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Volleyball vs. Southern Mississippi, Crimson Tide Invitational, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: Alabama def. McNeese, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22

Volleyball: Alabama def. UTSA, 25-23, 27-25, 25-20

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

7 days

Did You Notice?

  • In his 12th year, former Alabama running back Mark Ingram had a strong showing in the preseason finale against the San Diego Chargers.
  • Women's basketball player Taylor Sutton has decided to retire from the sport.

Congrats to volleyball head coach Rashinda Reed on her first win with the Crimson Tide.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 27, 1986: Alabama scored 10 points in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Mike Shula to Al Bell, plus an extra point and field goal by kicker Van Tiffin to defeat Ohio State 16-10 in the Kickoff Classic at the Meadowland. The game was the earliest season opener to date for an Alabama team. 

August 27, 2007: The “Raising Alabama” issue with Nick Saban on the cover of Sports Illustrated was published. Rick Bragg’s story on the coach had the headline In the Nick of Time, and the following subhead: “Fed up with mediocrity and losing to Auburn, the Alabama faithful welcome Nick Saban as a coach tough enough to bring back the glory of the Bear.”

Sports Illustrated cover Nick Saban, Raising Alabama, August 27, 2007

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“There are two types of preparation, physical and mental. You can’t get by with just one or the other.” – Kenny Stabler

We’ll leave you with this …

