Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Today is ... National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

• Newsletter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men's Basketball: No. 4 Alabama vs No. 15 Gonzaga (C.M. Newton Classic), Birmingham, Ala., Noon CT, CBS, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

No results from Friday.

Did you Notice?

Former Alabama catcher Hunter Sute has found a new home at Pearl River Community College:

Former Alabama placekicker Cade Foster was sworn in as the new County Attorney of McCracken County, Kentucky:

And a pair of Alabama freshmen hung out with 5-star OL recruit Kadyn Proctor during his unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 17, 1960: Alabama and Texas played to a 3-3 draw in the Bluebonnet Bowl at Rice Stadium in Houston. A field goal by Tommy Brooker provided the Crimson Tide with its only points of the afternoon, but quarterback Bobby Skelton was convinced he scored a touchdown that would have been the difference between winning and the tie. "I had chalk all over my jersey when I got up," said Skelton, "I was in there."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I’ll go to my grave knowing I scored.” – Joe Namath on the quarterback sneak at the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1964 season.

We'll Leave You With This...