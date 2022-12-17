Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men's Basketball: No. 4 Alabama vs No. 15 Gonzaga (C.M. Newton Classic), Birmingham, Ala., Noon CT, CBS, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

Did you Notice?

  • Former Alabama catcher Hunter Sute has found a new home at Pearl River Community College:
  • Former Alabama placekicker Cade Foster was sworn in as the new County Attorney of McCracken County, Kentucky:
  • And a pair of Alabama freshmen hung out with 5-star OL recruit Kadyn Proctor during his unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 17, 1960: Alabama and Texas played to a 3-3 draw in the Bluebonnet Bowl at Rice Stadium in Houston. A field goal by Tommy Brooker provided the Crimson Tide with its only points of the afternoon, but quarterback Bobby Skelton was convinced he scored a touchdown that would have been the difference between winning and the tie. "I had chalk all over my jersey when I got up," said Skelton, "I was in there."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I’ll go to my grave knowing I scored.” – Joe Namath on the quarterback sneak at the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1964 season. 

We'll Leave You With This...

Nick Saban, Bryce Young at the 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony
Young, Anderson Jr. playing in Sugar Bowl is important to Saban, college football

By Austin Hannon
Alabama Practice, December 16, 2022
Early Enrollees Get Early Taste of Alabama Football

By Mason Smith
Will Anderson Jr. - Alabama Practice, December 16, 2022
Photos and Video from Alabama's First Sugar Bowl Practice

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban
What Nick Saban Said After Alabama's First Sugar Bowl Practice

By Katie Windham
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during a football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021
Alabama Football Not Anticipating Any Opt-Outs, Per Reports

By Joey Blackwell
Berkeley Prep 2023 Edge Rusher Keon Keeley Berkeley Prep 2023 Edge Rusher Keon Keeley 1024x681
Recruiting Rundown: The Keon Keeley Saga Is Over

By Mason Smith
1967 Sugar Bowl program cover
Alabama's Top 10 Sugar Bowls: No. 6, 1966 Alabama vs. Nebraska

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks off the field after the Crimson Tide's 49-27 win over the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 26 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Year

By Austin Hannon