Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Did You Notice?

• An Alabama target in the transfer portal, former Maryland tight end CJ Dippre, is nearly ready to announce where he'll play next.

• Former Crimson Tide basketball player Herb Jones scored 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and made the game-tying shot to force overtime as the Pelicans beat the Thunder 128-125. However, here's the basket he made earlier in the game:

December 24, 1988: Behind a record-setting performance by senior quarterback David Smith, Alabama rallied to defeat Army 29-28 in the Sun Bowl, capping a 9-3 season. Smith, who completed 33 of 52 passes for 412 yards, was selected as the game's MVP, while senior linebacker Derrick Thomas, who blocked a pair of field goals, was named the defensive MVP.

December 24, 2015: Derrick Henry appeared on the Sports Illustrated cover of the college football playoff special edition.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“We didn't expect to have to pass this much, but had to when they stopped the run. I didn't mind, as I had a great time throwing all those passes.'' – Alabama quarterback David Smith after the 1988 Sun Bowl.

