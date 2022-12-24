Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

National Eggnog Day ... and also Christmas Eve. 

• An Alabama target in the transfer portal, former Maryland tight end CJ Dippre, is nearly ready to announce where he'll play next. 

• Former Crimson Tide basketball player Herb Jones scored 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and made the game-tying shot to force overtime as the Pelicans beat the Thunder 128-125. However, here's the basket he made earlier in the game: 

• Here's your quick pre-Christmas bracketology update: 

• I don't even know where to begin on this ... but it's fun:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 24, 1988: Behind a record-setting performance by senior quarterback David Smith, Alabama rallied to defeat Army 29-28 in the Sun Bowl, capping a 9-3 season. Smith, who completed 33 of 52 passes for 412 yards, was selected as the game's MVP, while senior linebacker Derrick Thomas, who blocked a pair of field goals, was named the defensive MVP.

December 24, 2015: Derrick Henry appeared on the Sports Illustrated cover of the college football playoff special edition. 

Sports Illustrated cover Derrick Henry, 2015 college football playoff, Dec. 24, 2015

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“We didn't expect to have to pass this much, but had to when they stopped the run. I didn't mind, as I had a great time throwing all those passes.'' – Alabama quarterback David Smith after the 1988 Sun Bowl.

This is how far Alabama has come under Nick Saban: 

