Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, January 14, 2023

Today is ... National Vision Board Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

• Newsletter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today' Crimson Tide Schedule:

Track and Field: Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee

Swimming and Diving: Alabama vs. Texas and Ohio State; 9 a.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs. Samford; 11 a.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs. LSU; 3 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Crimson Tide Results:

Gymnastics: No. 8 Alabama def. No. 16 Arkansas, 196.525-195.575

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

231 days

Did you Notice?

Alabama Hockey defeated Auburn 4-1:

Pete Golding, the defensive coordinator for Alabama football last season, will leave the program to take the same position at Ole Miss.

Former Alabama football players Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch and Byron Young all signed with Klutch Sports:

On This Day in Alabama History

January 14, 1965: Quarterback Joe Namath was named captain of the 1964 team, while Ray Ogden was selected as alternate captain in a vote of the Crimson Tide players. Namath was preparing to undergo surgery in New York, but was expected to be well enough to attend a special day in his honor in Beaver Falls, Pa. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant had announced he would attend Namath's special day.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"His nickname was Bear. Now imagine a guy that can carry the nickname Bear." -Joe Namath

We'll leave you with this...