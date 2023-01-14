Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, January 14, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Vision Board Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Newsletter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today' Crimson Tide Schedule:

Track and Field: Commodore Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee

Swimming and Diving: Alabama vs. Texas and Ohio State; 9 a.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs. Samford; 11 a.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs. LSU; 3 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Crimson Tide Results:

Gymnastics: No. 8 Alabama def. No. 16 Arkansas, 196.525-195.575

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

231 days

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama Hockey defeated Auburn 4-1:
  • Pete Golding, the defensive coordinator for Alabama football last season, will leave the program to take the same position at Ole Miss.
  • Former Alabama football players Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch and Byron Young all signed with Klutch Sports:

On This Day in Alabama History

January 14, 1965: Quarterback Joe Namath was named captain of the 1964 team, while Ray Ogden was selected as alternate captain in a vote of the Crimson Tide players. Namath was preparing to undergo surgery in New York, but was expected to be well enough to attend a special day in his honor in Beaver Falls, Pa. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant had announced he would attend Namath's special day.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

 "His nickname was Bear. Now imagine a guy that can carry the nickname Bear." -Joe Namath

We'll leave you with this...

BamaCentral1
All Things Bama

Southern Miss Defensive Coordinator Austin Armstrong Joining Alabama

By Mason Smith
Gabby Gladieux at Arkansas
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Picks Up First Road, SEC Win Over Arkansas

By Katie Windham
Nick Saban, Pete Golding and the coaching staff
All Things Bama

With Pete Golding Out, What Nick Saban Wants at Defensive Coordinator: Just A Minute

By Christopher Walsh
The Extra Point How High is the Ceiling for Alabama WBB
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How High is the Ceiling for Alabama WBB?

By Joe Schatz
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding is Leaving Alabama

By Mason Smith
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), forcing a fumble recovered by the Jets in the first half on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Jets Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars At Jets
Bama/NFL

Six Former Alabama Standouts Make the AP NFL All-Pro Teams

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) celebrates after getting a breakaway dunk against Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

“We All Bleed the Same Blood”: Noah Clowney Isn’t Scared of Anything

By Austin Hannon
Jahvon Quinerly
All Things Bama

Jahvon Quinerly Adapting to New Role with Alabama Basketball

By Joey Blackwell