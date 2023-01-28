Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, January 28, 2022

Today is ... National Kazoo Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama at Oklahoma for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs. Michigan State, 11 a.m. CT

Women's Tennis: Alabama at UC San Diego, 1 p.m. CT, La Jolla, California

Track and Field: Pollock Invitational at Clemson, South Carolina, ACCNX

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Tennis: Alabama lost to San Diego State 4-3

Gymnastics: No. 13 Alabama loses to No. 10 Kentucky 197.825-197.375

Countdown to Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

217 days

Did you Notice?

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not participate in Pro Bowl festivities as he hasn't cleared concussion protocol

Former Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney made an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast"

Reuben Foster is returning to professional football

January 28, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala. Tommy Wilcox, Paul Carruth, Walter Lewis, Jerrill Sprinkle, Mike McQueen, Paul Fields, Jeremiah Castille and Darryl White, all members of the 1982 team, served as pallbearers.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Bryant can take his'n and beat your'n, and then he can turn around and take your'n and beat his'n." – Former NFL coach Bum Phillips

We'll leave you with this..

Here's a clip of Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green talking about his longtime relationship with JaMychal Green (no relation).