Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, January 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Kazoo Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama at Oklahoma for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs. Michigan State, 11 a.m. CT

Women's Tennis: Alabama at UC San Diego, 1 p.m. CT, La Jolla, California

Track and Field: Pollock Invitational at Clemson, South Carolina, ACCNX

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Tennis: Alabama lost to San Diego State 4-3

Gymnastics: No. 13 Alabama loses to No. 10 Kentucky 197.825-197.375

Countdown to Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

217 days

Did you Notice?

  • Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not participate in Pro Bowl festivities as he hasn't cleared concussion protocol
  • Former Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney made an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast"
  • Reuben Foster is returning to professional football

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 28, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant was buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala. Tommy Wilcox, Paul Carruth, Walter Lewis, Jerrill Sprinkle, Mike McQueen, Paul Fields, Jeremiah Castille and Darryl White, all members of the 1982 team, served as pallbearers.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Bryant can take his'n and beat your'n, and then he can turn around and take your'n and beat his'n." – Former NFL coach Bum Phillips

We'll leave you with this..

Here's a clip of Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green talking about his longtime relationship with JaMychal Green (no relation).

