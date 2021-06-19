Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, June 19

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Juneteenth.

77 days

• Justin Thomas shot a second-round -2 69 to move into striking distance at the US Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego. At even-par for the tournament, Thomas is tied for 13th place, while Robby Shelton also made the cut at +8. Richard Bland and Russell Henley are tied for the lead at 5-under 137.

• While Irish rookie Leona Maguire shot a 8-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead in the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan, Janie Jackson shot career-best 66 to move into a tie for 16th at -8. One stroke behind her is fellow former Crimson Tide player Lauren Stephenson.

• The Los Angeles Sparks announced that forward Jasmine Walker, the seventh-overall selection in the 2021 WNBA Draft, underwent successful surgery to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. Walker is expected to make a full recovery.

• Former Alabama left-hander Wade LeBlanc pitched for his ninth Major League team, the St. Louis Cardinals, on Thursday after signing a free-agent deal earlier in the day.

June 19, 1960: More than 100 former players of Wallace Wade were in Tuscaloosa for a reunion honoring the famed coach 30 years after he left Alabama for Duke. The reunion, ramrodded by Jeff Coleman, featured a presentation to Wade of a massive sterling silver service which includes a tray, pitcher and 12 goblets.

June 19, 1992: C.J. Mosley was born in Mobile, Ala.

“I really wanted him, and one of the guys that he played for is a very good friend of mine, Nick Saban, so I understand the whole philosophy of what he’s gone through. He’s had his ass chewed before, so I don’t have to worry about that because that’s how Nick is.” — New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about adding C.J. Mosley

