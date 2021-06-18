The Extra Point: What Does Mark Ingram II Bring to the Texans?

Houston is looking for some much needed leadership from the 2009 Heisman Trophy winning from Alabama

While the Houston Texans might be going through an overhaul in addition to changes in the front office and rest of the organization, one of its key offseason additions may have been former Alabama running back Mark Ingram II.

Ingram had 72 carries for 299 yards and two touchdowns last season before being released by the Ravens, who went younger at the position behind J.K. Dobbins.

But the Texans are looking for a lot more than carries from Ingram, who signed a one-year $3 million deal. They wanted his leadership and veteran presence.

"The thing about him is not only is he a pro’s pro, he’s been very productive during his career even in New Orleans and then in Baltimore," said head coach David Culley.

"He brings a wealth of experience. He’s had a quality career to this point. He’s a winner. He is a team, team guy."

Although Ingram is 31, past the age when most running backs start to slow down, he won the Heisman Trophy in 2009 and was a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2011 NFL draft.

But he still has 7,324 career rushing yards on 1,595 carries, 1,895 receiving yards and 72 career touchdowns.

Starting running back David Johnson had 147 carries for 697 yards and six touchdowns as the Houston Texans staggered to a 4-12 finish. He took a pay cut to stay with the team, plus former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Linsday is on the roster as well.

Per Texans Daily, Ingram's personality is already rubbing off on the team, with running backs coach Danny Barrett describing him as "a natural leader."

"That’s one of the first things that we talked about from day one, from your experience what does it take in a room like this," the coach said. "He voiced his opinion about some things, and everybody was agreement and vice versa."

