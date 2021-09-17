September 17, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 17, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Tradesmen Day

BamaCentral Headlines

 Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis vs. Four-In-The-Fall against LSU, Memphis and Princeton, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Matches begin at 10 a.m.
  • Track & Field, Cross Country at North Alabama Showcase, Huntsville, AL starting at 7:30 a.m.
  • Volleyball vs Houston, Bama Bash presented by Hampton Inn, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 6 p.m. CT Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Ole Miss 3, Alabama 1

Did You Notice?

  • Carson Tinker is back on an NFL roster, this time with the Buccaneers. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 17, 1988: It’s the day football wasn't played due to what became known as the Hurricane Bowl. Alabama coach Bill Curry refused to take his team to Texas A&M because of the threat of Hurricane Gilbert. Curry and Jackie Sherrill, the former roommate of Crimson Tide athletic director Steve Sloan, had a heated debate on national television on ESPN. The game was eventually rescheduled for Dec. 1 (Alabama won 30-10) – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Mama called.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he left Texas A&M for Alabama in 1958.

We’ll leave you with this …

Courtney Upshaw, North Texas game program, Sept. 17, 2011
