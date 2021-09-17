Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 17, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Tennis vs. Four-In-The-Fall against LSU, Memphis and Princeton, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Matches begin at 10 a.m.

Track & Field, Cross Country at North Alabama Showcase, Huntsville, AL starting at 7:30 a.m.

Men's Golf vs Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Chicago, Ill. LIVE SCORING | TEE TIMES

Volleyball vs Houston, Bama Bash presented by Hampton Inn, Tuscaloosa, Ala. 6 p.m. CT Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Ole Miss 3, Alabama 1

Did You Notice?

Carson Tinker is back on an NFL roster, this time with the Buccaneers.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 17, 1988: It’s the day football wasn't played due to what became known as the Hurricane Bowl. Alabama coach Bill Curry refused to take his team to Texas A&M because of the threat of Hurricane Gilbert. Curry and Jackie Sherrill, the former roommate of Crimson Tide athletic director Steve Sloan, had a heated debate on national television on ESPN. The game was eventually rescheduled for Dec. 1 (Alabama won 30-10) – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Mama called.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he left Texas A&M for Alabama in 1958.

