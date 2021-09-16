Amari Niblack Set on Being "the Next Julio Jones"

2022 Alabama commit Amari Niblack spoke with Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. about his expectations for his senior season and looking forward to Alabama.

Amari Niblack of Lakewood High School in Clearwater, Florida is all in on joining the Crimson Tide in the fall of 2022.

"When I get there (Alabama), I want to be the next Julio Jones," Niblack said.

Niblack is 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, and he plays wide receiver, tight end, and defensive end for his high school squad. He committed to Alabama in June right after receiving an offer from Nick Saban, who told him the he reminded him of Julio Jones.

Niblack is nearly the exact same size as Jones was coming out of high school, so the comparison is definitely there. When you hear it from Saban, though, that carries a lot more weight.

Three games into his senior season, Niblack has 12 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown.

"I feel great, can't wait to put on for the team and make sure I do what I got to do," Niblack said. "I want to make sure we make it to state."

Niblack has kept to his word, helping Lakewood to a dominant 3-0 start outscoring opponents 94-24.

Niblack is a gifted pass catcher and simply bigger than whoever is trying to cover him. He is also a savvy route runner which helps him gain separation and go make a play on the ball. He will be a matchup nightmare for opponents for as long as he is playing the game of football.

He displayed his skills while at Alabama camp this summer, where Saban offered him on the spot.

"Its just been a dream to go to a D1 school, and better yet, go SEC and play for Alabama," Niblack said.

Niblack can be expected to make an immedite impact once he arrives at the Capstone in 2022, much like his Crimson Tide comparison Julio Jones did.