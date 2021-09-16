Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 5
Scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which compiles the weekly state football rankings.
Will be updated throughout the weekend.
Thursday’s Games
Albertville at Grissom
Briarwood at Huffman
Brindlee Mountain at Fyffe
Escambia Co. at St. Michael
Glenwood at Springwood
Linden at J.F. Shields
Opelika at Carver-Montgomery
Ramsay at Cordova
Satsuma at LeFlore
Verbena at Barbour Co.
Friday’s cancelations
Gardendale beat Jasper, forfeit
Eufaula beat Park Crossing, forfeit
Last Week’s Scores
Alabama Chr. 35, BTW-Tuskegee 12
Alexandria 50, St. Clair Co. 7
Aliceville 44, Sulligent 28
American Chr. 42, Sumter Central 0
Arab 35, Scottsboro 0
Ardmore 27, Lawrence Co. 7
Ariton 42, Geneva Co. 0
Athens 56, Hazel Green 7
Auburn 49, Dothan 13
Autauga Aca. 42, Patrician 14
Autaugaville 41, Verbena 12
B.B. Comer 50, LaFayette 25
Baker 48, Alma Bryant 0
Banks Aca. 38, Springwood 6
Berry 8, Hubbertville 6
Bibb Co. 35, Montevallo 13
Blount 27, Citronelle 7
Boaz 49, West Point 7
Bob Jones 52, Huntsville 49
Brantley beat McKenzie, forfeit
Brilliant 28, Lynn 27 (OT)
Brooks 48, Priceville 23
Calera 21, Chilton Co. 0
Carroll-Ozark 28, Rehobeth 9
Carver 27, Park Crossing 12
Catholic-Montgomery 45, Reeltown 6
Cedar Bluff 21, Sumiton Chr. 14
Center Point 44, Lincoln 10
Central-Clay Co. 42, Elmore Co. 14
Central-Florence 33, West Limestone 21
Central-Hayneville 43, A.L. Johnson 0
Central-Phenix City 52, Jeff Davis 6
Chambers Aca. 40, Lowndes Aca. 6
Cherokee Co. 21, Anniston 20
Childersburg 47, Goshen 8
Clarke Co. beat Orange Beach, forfeit
Clarke Prep 21, Fort Dale Aca. 13
Clay-Chalkville 46, Gardendale 0
Cleburne Co. 47, Munford 20
Cleveland 65, West End-Walnut Grove 21
Colbert Co. 40, Sheffield 6
Colbert Heights 37, Elkmont 0
Collinsville 44, Brindlee Mountain 6
Coosa Valley 26, Lakeside 14
Corner 48, Hayden 20
Cottonwood 57, Abbeville 24
Crenshaw Chr. 65, Cornerstone-Columbiana 0
Cullman 35, Buckhorn 0
Dadeville 46, Pike Co. 6
Dale Co. 47, Geneva 42
Dallas Co. 30, Wilcox Central 6
Demopolis 60, Sipsey Valley 12
Dora 28, Hanceville 0
East Limestone 14, Jemison-Huntsville 12
Elba 48, Zion Chapel 12
Elberta 30, Satsuma 3
Enterprise 55, Davidson 7
Escambia Aca. 43, Wilcox Aca. 0
Etowah 49, Fultondale 22
Fairfield 25, Carver-Birmingham 12
Fairhope 38, Foley 10
Fairview 42, Douglas 19
Faith-Mobile 36, LeFlore 0
Falkville 35, Pisgah 22
Fayette Co. 48, Curry 0
Flomaton 26, Cottage Hill 10
Florala 41, Georgiana 14
Florence 38, Albertville 11
Fort Payne 27, Springville 14
Francis Marion 34, Calhoun 0
Fyffe 16, Sylvania 13
G.W. Long 45, Houston Co. 16
Gaylesville 20, Coosa Chr. 17
Geraldine 39, Sardis 0
Glenwood 26, Valiant Cross 6
Good Hope 48, Haleyville 20
Greenville 23, Headland 0
Guntersville 58, Crossville 0
Hale Co. 42, Prattville Chr. 0
Hamilton 23, Oak Grove 13
Hartselle 42, Decatur 21
Helena 32, Benjamin Russell 0
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Tuscaloosa Co. 7
Highland Home 61, Central-Coosa 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Bayside Aca. 28 (OT)
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 17, Wetumpka 6
Holtville 21, Beauregard 14
Homewood 37, Chelsea 35
Hoover 44, Gadsden City 17
Hueytown 54, Brookwood 0
Isabella 28, Thorsby 22
J.B. Pennington 49, Holly Pond 6
Jackson Aca. 40, South Choctaw Aca. 0
Jackson-Olin 54, Mortimer Jordan 26
Jacksonville 48, White Plains 7
John Carroll 28, Cordova 0
Keith 27, R.C. Hatch 0
Kinston 27, Red Level 6
Lamar Co. 34, Winston Co. 0
Lanett 54, Fayetteville 21
Lauderdale Co. 33, Danville 17
Leeds 33, Moody 19
Leroy 41, Greene Co. 6
Lexington 67, Tharptown 0
Macon-East 35, Edgewood 19
Madison Aca. 52, Westminster-Huntsville 14
Madison Co. 42, St. John Paul II 14
Maplesville 34, Billingsley 0
Marbury 41, Jemison 14
Marengo 14, Southern Choctaw 0
Mars Hill Bible 60, Hatton 12
McAdory 42, Paul Bryant 23
McGill-Toolen 14, Gulf Shores 0
McIntosh 14, Washington Co. 2
Meek 32, South Lamar 26
Midfield 30, Addison 28
Millry 49, Choctaw Co. 0
Mobile Chr. 29, W.S. Neal 14
Monroe Aca. 12, Morgan Aca. 9
Montgomery Aca. 49, Southside-Selma 26
Mountain Brook 48, Huffman 7
Murphy 45, Mary Montgomery 7
Muscle Shoals 49, Columbia 0
New Brockton 45, Daleville 20
North Jackson 53, DAR 6
North Sand Mountain 42, Section 34
Northridge 42, Bessemer City 20
Northside 14, Gordo 12
Notasulga 73, Barbour Co. 0
Oak Mountain 24, Vestavia Hills 14
Ohatchee 34, Hokes Bluff 7
Oneonta 47, Ashville 14
Opelika 21, Eufaula 0
Opp 49, Houston Aca. 21
Parker 34, Ramsay 6
Pelham 14, Stanhope Elmore 13
Pell City 55, Talladega 21
Phil Campbell 37, Clements 14
Phillips-Bear Creek 12, Waterloo 0
Pickens Aca. 34, Snook 0
Pickens Co. 42, Marion Co. 12
Piedmont 56, Glencoe 0
Pike Liberal Arts 28, Lee-Scott 0
Pike Road 28, Andalusia 14
Pinson Valley 49, Minor 25
Plainview 54, Asbury 6
Pleasant Valley 42, Weaver 22
Prattville 36, Smiths Station 8
R.A. Hubbard 20, Hackleburg 8
Ragland 22, Woodland 21
Ranburne 42, Randolph Co. 0
Randolph 43, New Hope 13
Rogers 13, Wilson 12
Russell Co. 35, Valley 20
Russellville 52, Brewer 0
Saks 34, Walter Wellborn 25
Samson 18, Pleasant Home 0
Sand Rock 55, Gaston 13
Saraland 34, Baldwin Co. 24
Shelby Co. 11, Selma 8
Shoals Chr. 44, Cherokee 12
Slocomb 30, Providence Chr. 0
Southeastern-Blount 34, Westbrook Chr. 31
Southside-Gadsden 35, Oxford 17
Spanish Fort 38, Robertsdale 7
Sparkman 46, Grissom 0
Sparta 74, Meadowview 20
Spring Garden 48, Locust Fork 19
St. James 40, Bullock Co. 23
St. Luke’s 28, J.U. Blacksher 0
Straughn 42, Ashford 20
Susan Moore 56, Tarrant 0
Sylacauga 35, Tallassee 33
T.R. Miller 27, Chickasaw 16
Tanner 20, Ider 17
Theodore 21, Daphne 0
Thomasville 41, Monroe Co. 6
Thompson 49, Spain Park 3
Trinity 63, Beulah 0
Tuscaloosa Aca. 27, Bessemer Aca. 6
UMS-Wright 24, St. Paul’s 13
Valley Head 46, Woodville 8
Vincent 42, Horseshoe Bend 27
Vinemont 30, Carbon Hill 28
Wadley 41, Victory Chr. 0
West Blocton 67, Holt 18
West Morgan 28, Deshler 19
Wicksburg 54, Northside Methodist 28
Winfield 54, Oakman 14
Winterboro 61, Donoho 22
Briarwood 42, Woodlawn 21
Decatur Heritage beat Vina, forfeit
Early Co. (Ga.) 31, Charles Henderson 9
James Clemens 31, Austin 14
Pleasant Grove 43, Wenonah 7
Sidney Lanier 20, Lee-Montgomery 6
Sweet Water 46, Fruitdale 6
Williamson 26, St. Michael 23