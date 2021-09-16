Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 5

A full listing for high school football scores in the state of Alabama for September 16-18, 2021.

Scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which compiles the weekly state football rankings.

Will be updated throughout the weekend.

Thursday’s Games

Albertville at Grissom

Briarwood at Huffman

Brindlee Mountain at Fyffe

Escambia Co. at St. Michael

Glenwood at Springwood

Linden at J.F. Shields

Opelika at Carver-Montgomery

Ramsay at Cordova

Satsuma at LeFlore

Verbena at Barbour Co.

Friday’s cancelations

Gardendale beat Jasper, forfeit

Eufaula beat Park Crossing, forfeit

Last Week’s Scores

Alabama Chr. 35, BTW-Tuskegee 12

Alexandria 50, St. Clair Co. 7

Aliceville 44, Sulligent 28

American Chr. 42, Sumter Central 0

Arab 35, Scottsboro 0

Ardmore 27, Lawrence Co. 7

Ariton 42, Geneva Co. 0

Athens 56, Hazel Green 7

Auburn 49, Dothan 13

Autauga Aca. 42, Patrician 14

Autaugaville 41, Verbena 12

B.B. Comer 50, LaFayette 25

Baker 48, Alma Bryant 0

Banks Aca. 38, Springwood 6

Berry 8, Hubbertville 6

Bibb Co. 35, Montevallo 13

Blount 27, Citronelle 7

Boaz 49, West Point 7

Bob Jones 52, Huntsville 49

Brantley beat McKenzie, forfeit

Brilliant 28, Lynn 27 (OT)

Brooks 48, Priceville 23

Calera 21, Chilton Co. 0

Carroll-Ozark 28, Rehobeth 9

Carver 27, Park Crossing 12

Catholic-Montgomery 45, Reeltown 6

Cedar Bluff 21, Sumiton Chr. 14

Center Point 44, Lincoln 10

Central-Clay Co. 42, Elmore Co. 14

Central-Florence 33, West Limestone 21

Central-Hayneville 43, A.L. Johnson 0

Central-Phenix City 52, Jeff Davis 6

Chambers Aca. 40, Lowndes Aca. 6

Cherokee Co. 21, Anniston 20

Childersburg 47, Goshen 8

Clarke Co. beat Orange Beach, forfeit

Clarke Prep 21, Fort Dale Aca. 13

Clay-Chalkville 46, Gardendale 0

Cleburne Co. 47, Munford 20

Cleveland 65, West End-Walnut Grove 21

Colbert Co. 40, Sheffield 6

Colbert Heights 37, Elkmont 0

Collinsville 44, Brindlee Mountain 6

Coosa Valley 26, Lakeside 14

Corner 48, Hayden 20

Cottonwood 57, Abbeville 24

Crenshaw Chr. 65, Cornerstone-Columbiana 0

Cullman 35, Buckhorn 0

Dadeville 46, Pike Co. 6

Dale Co. 47, Geneva 42

Dallas Co. 30, Wilcox Central 6

Demopolis 60, Sipsey Valley 12

Dora 28, Hanceville 0

East Limestone 14, Jemison-Huntsville 12

Elba 48, Zion Chapel 12

Elberta 30, Satsuma 3

Enterprise 55, Davidson 7

Escambia Aca. 43, Wilcox Aca. 0

Etowah 49, Fultondale 22

Fairfield 25, Carver-Birmingham 12

Fairhope 38, Foley 10

Fairview 42, Douglas 19

Faith-Mobile 36, LeFlore 0

Falkville 35, Pisgah 22

Fayette Co. 48, Curry 0

Flomaton 26, Cottage Hill 10

Florala 41, Georgiana 14

Florence 38, Albertville 11

Fort Payne 27, Springville 14

Francis Marion 34, Calhoun 0

Fyffe 16, Sylvania 13

G.W. Long 45, Houston Co. 16

Gaylesville 20, Coosa Chr. 17

Geraldine 39, Sardis 0

Glenwood 26, Valiant Cross 6

Good Hope 48, Haleyville 20

Greenville 23, Headland 0

Guntersville 58, Crossville 0

Hale Co. 42, Prattville Chr. 0

Hamilton 23, Oak Grove 13

Hartselle 42, Decatur 21

Helena 32, Benjamin Russell 0

Hewitt-Trussville 42, Tuscaloosa Co. 7

Highland Home 61, Central-Coosa 14

Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Bayside Aca. 28 (OT)

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 17, Wetumpka 6

Holtville 21, Beauregard 14

Homewood 37, Chelsea 35

Hoover 44, Gadsden City 17

Hueytown 54, Brookwood 0

Isabella 28, Thorsby 22

J.B. Pennington 49, Holly Pond 6

Jackson Aca. 40, South Choctaw Aca. 0

Jackson-Olin 54, Mortimer Jordan 26

Jacksonville 48, White Plains 7

John Carroll 28, Cordova 0

Keith 27, R.C. Hatch 0

Kinston 27, Red Level 6

Lamar Co. 34, Winston Co. 0

Lanett 54, Fayetteville 21

Lauderdale Co. 33, Danville 17

Leeds 33, Moody 19

Leroy 41, Greene Co. 6

Lexington 67, Tharptown 0

Macon-East 35, Edgewood 19

Madison Aca. 52, Westminster-Huntsville 14

Madison Co. 42, St. John Paul II 14

Maplesville 34, Billingsley 0

Marbury 41, Jemison 14

Marengo 14, Southern Choctaw 0

Mars Hill Bible 60, Hatton 12

McAdory 42, Paul Bryant 23

McGill-Toolen 14, Gulf Shores 0

McIntosh 14, Washington Co. 2

Meek 32, South Lamar 26

Midfield 30, Addison 28

Millry 49, Choctaw Co. 0

Mobile Chr. 29, W.S. Neal 14

Monroe Aca. 12, Morgan Aca. 9

Montgomery Aca. 49, Southside-Selma 26

Mountain Brook 48, Huffman 7

Murphy 45, Mary Montgomery 7

Muscle Shoals 49, Columbia 0

New Brockton 45, Daleville 20

North Jackson 53, DAR 6

North Sand Mountain 42, Section 34

Northridge 42, Bessemer City 20

Northside 14, Gordo 12

Notasulga 73, Barbour Co. 0​

Oak Mountain 24, Vestavia Hills 14

Ohatchee 34, Hokes Bluff 7

Oneonta 47, Ashville 14

Opelika 21, Eufaula 0

Opp 49, Houston Aca. 21

Parker 34, Ramsay 6

Pelham 14, Stanhope Elmore 13

Pell City 55, Talladega 21

Phil Campbell 37, Clements 14

Phillips-Bear Creek 12, Waterloo 0

Pickens Aca. 34, Snook 0

Pickens Co. 42, Marion Co. 12

Piedmont 56, Glencoe 0

Pike Liberal Arts 28, Lee-Scott 0

Pike Road 28, Andalusia 14

Pinson Valley 49, Minor 25

Plainview 54, Asbury 6

Pleasant Valley 42, Weaver 22

Prattville 36, Smiths Station 8

R.A. Hubbard 20, Hackleburg 8

Ragland 22, Woodland 21

Ranburne 42, Randolph Co. 0

Randolph 43, New Hope 13

Rogers 13, Wilson 12

Russell Co. 35, Valley 20

Russellville 52, Brewer 0

Saks 34, Walter Wellborn 25

Samson 18, Pleasant Home 0

Sand Rock 55, Gaston 13

Saraland 34, Baldwin Co. 24

Shelby Co. 11, Selma 8

Shoals Chr. 44, Cherokee 12

Slocomb 30, Providence Chr. 0

Southeastern-Blount 34, Westbrook Chr. 31

Southside-Gadsden 35, Oxford 17

Spanish Fort 38, Robertsdale 7

Sparkman 46, Grissom 0

Sparta 74, Meadowview 20

Spring Garden 48, Locust Fork 19

St. James 40, Bullock Co. 23

St. Luke’s 28, J.U. Blacksher 0

Straughn 42, Ashford 20

Susan Moore 56, Tarrant 0

Sylacauga 35, Tallassee 33

T.R. Miller 27, Chickasaw 16

Tanner 20, Ider 17

Theodore 21, Daphne 0

Thomasville 41, Monroe Co. 6

Thompson 49, Spain Park 3

Trinity 63, Beulah 0

Tuscaloosa Aca. 27, Bessemer Aca. 6

UMS-Wright 24, St. Paul’s 13

Valley Head 46, Woodville 8

Vincent 42, Horseshoe Bend 27

Vinemont 30, Carbon Hill 28

Wadley 41, Victory Chr. 0

West Blocton 67, Holt 18

West Morgan 28, Deshler 19

Wicksburg 54, Northside Methodist 28

Winfield 54, Oakman 14

Winterboro 61, Donoho 22

Briarwood 42, Woodlawn 21

Decatur Heritage beat Vina, forfeit

Early Co. (Ga.) 31, Charles Henderson 9

James Clemens 31, Austin 14

Pleasant Grove 43, Wenonah 7

Sidney Lanier 20, Lee-Montgomery 6

Sweet Water 46, Fruitdale 6

Williamson 26, St. Michael 23