Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 19, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is ... National Gymnastics Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Soccer: Tennessee at Alabama, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Stats
  • Cross Country: Alabama at Commodore Classic, Nashville, Tenn., 8:30 a.m. CT

  • Alabama soccer is slated on Saturday afternoon to be the first Crimson Tide athletics team to host an opponent in Tuscaloosa for the 2020 fall season:
  • Crimson Tide cross country is also beginning its fall season on Saturday, traveling to Nashville, Tenn. for the Commodore Classic:
  • Former Alabama hockey forward Jeremy Hannah signed a contract with Swedish professional team HC Lidköping on Friday:
  • Check out this putt by Justin Thomas. The putt put the former Crimson Tide golfer back under par. Through Day 2 of the U.S. Open, Thomas is now tied for third at 2-under par.
  • Former Alabama safety Landon Collins was nominated as one of the NFLPA Community MVPs for Week 0 for distributing school supplies and other necessities to families:

7 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 19, 1953: Alabama announced that Maury Farrell and John Forney would handle the play-by-play action on the Alabama football network with some 26 stations across the state airing the games live each week. Except for his years in the Army, Farrell had been the play-by-play man for Alabama since 1938. This would be Forney's first year on the broadcast team.

September 19, 1971: Jeremy Nunley was born in Winchester, Tenn.

September 19, 1992: With Arkansas and South Carolina having joined the Southeastern Conference, the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks met for the first time in the regular season. Derrick Lassic scored on a 33-yard touchdown run on Alabama’s first offensive play and the Crimson Tide built up a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Jay Barker threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns, and Alabama had 467 yards in total offense during the 38-11 victory. 

“If it seems like you can see farther than most people, it is because you're standing on shoulders of giants.” — Gene Stallings

