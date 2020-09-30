Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 30, 2020

Today is … National Love People Day

Check out this highlight reel from former Alabama basketball forward Donta Hall:

You gotta admit this is pretty impressive from Collin Sexton:

Former Alabama running back Damien Harris had a very impressive fall camp for the New England Patriots. Now that he's slated to return to action soon, what exactly does this Patriots stable have in store for the NFL?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 30, 2017: Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 1 Alabama demolished Ole Miss 66-3. It was Alabama’s highest-scoring performance in 11 seasons under Nick Saban, and the most points scored by the Crimson Tide since 1979.

September 30, 1961: Looking a little deflated after a season-opening 32-6 win at Georgia Alabama used its defensive might to shut down Tulane 9-0 at Ladd Stadium in Mobile. A 22-yard pass from Pat Trammell to Tommy Brooker accounted for Alabama’s touchdown that was set up by a fumble recovery by Jimmy Wilson on the Greenie 44-yard line. Although Tim Davis missed the extra point, his 24-yard field goal in the third quarter secured the Crimson Tide’s second win of the young season.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If I could reach my students like that, I'd teach for nothing.” – An Alabama professor after seeing a pre-game talk by Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

