Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's basketball: Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's basketball: Alabama defeated Houston 71-65

Did you Notice?

Alabama football's Will Reichard accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl

Former Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones hit with a hefty fine.

Crimson Tide recruit Caleb Downs ends his high school career with a state championship

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 11, 1971: Among those signing letters-of-intent to play for Alabama were Leroy Cook, a 6-4, 190-pound prospect from Abbeville, and Woodrow Lowe, a 6-1, 185-pound player from Phenix City.

December 11, 1982: Roman Harper was born in Prattville, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I feel like a lot of players have a chip on their shoulder, even though we won the national championship. We all want to strive to be the best players at our positions. That’s just the mentality that we have at that school and that program that Coach Saban instilled in us.” – Former Alabama guard Chance Warmack (2009-12)

We'll Leave You With This:

