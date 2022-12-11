Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Stretching Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's basketball: Alabama at Southern Mississippi, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's basketball: Alabama defeated Houston 71-65

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama football's Will Reichard accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl
  • Former Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones hit with a hefty fine.
  • Crimson Tide recruit Caleb Downs ends his high school career with a state championship

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 11, 1971: Among those signing letters-of-intent to play for Alabama were Leroy Cook, a 6-4, 190-pound prospect from Abbeville, and Woodrow Lowe, a 6-1, 185-pound player from Phenix City.

December 11, 1982: Roman Harper was born in Prattville, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I feel like a lot of players have a chip on their shoulder, even though we won the national championship. We all want to strive to be the best players at our positions. That’s just the mentality that we have at that school and that program that Coach Saban instilled in us.” – Former Alabama guard Chance Warmack (2009-12)

Upsetting the No. 1 team is a water hazard

All Things Bama

Unlikely Heroes Stepped Up in Alabama's Win Over No. 1 Houston

By Blake Byler
All Things Bama

Instant Classic: No. 8 Alabama Basketball Topples No. 1 Houston the Road, 71-65

By Joey Blackwell
USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Awards Week, Transfer Portal and CFP Expansion Edition: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Mason Smith
The Extra Point Is there Potential for more Alabama Transfers
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Is there Potential for more Alabama Transfers?

By Joe Schatz
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Home Visits

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) returns a punt against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Anderson Named FWAA All-Americans

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second quarter of the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Predicting How a 12-team Playoff Would Go This Season: Just A Minute

By Christopher Walsh