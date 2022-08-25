Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Banana Split Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama vs Southern Miss; Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT; Live VideoLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

9 days

Did You Notice?

  • The University of Alabama appointed Dr. Karin Lee as the Deputy Director of Athletics. She will hold the designations of Senior Woman Administrator and Chief Diversity Officer. Lee was previously at Alabama from 1977-2007 before spending the past 15 years as the Associate Athletics Director of Ball State University. 
  • Commanders WR Cam Sims was in concussion protocol at practice.  
  • Patriots RB Damien Harris left practice with an injury and did not return. The severity of his injury is currently unknown.  

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 25, 1938: The university expected 350 coaches to attend the annual Alabama Coaching Clinic which was set to begin. It was the largest clinic of its kind in the South, and some experts felt it may be the largest in the nation. Alabama charged no admission and the scheduled speakers included head coach Frank Thomas and his able staff of Red Drew, Hank Crisp, Paul Burnum, Paul Bryant and Happy Campbell.

August 25, 1965: Cornelius Bennett was born in Birmingham, Ala., as Cornelius O'landa Bennett.

August 25, 1970: Robert Horry was born in Andalusia, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Don’t ever give up on ability. Don’t ever give up on a player that has it.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Jase McClellan
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Pleased With Offensive Growth, Especially in Ground Game

By Mason Smith
Jermaine Burton
All Things Bama

Sights and Sounds From Alabama's Practice: August 24, 2022

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said at his Final Press Conference of Fall Camp

By Joey Blackwell
Jermaine Burton
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Who Will Be Alabama's Starting Wide Receivers?

By Blake Byler
Jul 28, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (85) works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: The Revival of Julio Jones in Tampa Bay

By Hunter De Siver
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Three-and-Out: Which Former Crimson Tide Players Would You Draft in Fantasy Football?

By Katie Windham
Mario Morris
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Player Mario Morris Named NCAA's Chief Financial Officer

By Christopher Walsh
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Slade Bolden (82) catches a ball during day one of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Bama/NFL

2022 Bama in the NFL Tracker: How to Watch Preseason Week 3

By Christopher Walsh and Kristi F. Patrick