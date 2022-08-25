Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Today is ... National Banana Split Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama vs Southern Miss; Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

9 days

Did You Notice?

The University of Alabama appointed Dr. Karin Lee as the Deputy Director of Athletics. She will hold the designations of Senior Woman Administrator and Chief Diversity Officer. Lee was previously at Alabama from 1977-2007 before spending the past 15 years as the Associate Athletics Director of Ball State University.

Commanders WR Cam Sims was in concussion protocol at practice.

Patriots RB Damien Harris left practice with an injury and did not return. The severity of his injury is currently unknown.

August 25, 1938: The university expected 350 coaches to attend the annual Alabama Coaching Clinic which was set to begin. It was the largest clinic of its kind in the South, and some experts felt it may be the largest in the nation. Alabama charged no admission and the scheduled speakers included head coach Frank Thomas and his able staff of Red Drew, Hank Crisp, Paul Burnum, Paul Bryant and Happy Campbell.

August 25, 1965: Cornelius Bennett was born in Birmingham, Ala., as Cornelius O'landa Bennett.

August 25, 1970: Robert Horry was born in Andalusia, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Don’t ever give up on ability. Don’t ever give up on a player that has it.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …