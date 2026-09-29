'I'm Looking Forward To It:' Kedrick Bingley-Jones Prepares For Return To Starkville

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In addition to marking the resumption of one of the most-played series in SEC history, Alabama football's upcoming matchup with Mississippi State holds special significance to Crimson Tide defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones, who transferred in from Starkville last offseason.

"I'm looking forward to it. I mean, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking forward to this game and going back to Davis-Wade," Bingley-Jones said. "I mean, I have so many people that I care about over there, and I mean, there's no hard feelings over there."

Bingley-Jones, who is in his seventh year of college football, spent the past two seasons with the Bulldogs. He appeared in all 13 games with the team last year, recording 25 tackles and a pass breakup as a key piece on the interior defensive line.

His role has been similar through four games for the Crimson Tide, as he has logged significant snaps each week as a part of the revamped defensive front that takes pride in its size and physicality. Bingley-Jones started in the opener against East Carolina and has nine tackles, one QB hurry, and one pass breakup thus far.

Check out Kedrick Bingley-Jones fight to hold his gap on ECU's first third down of the game.



He holds his gap, and Yhonzae Pierre makes the tackle to get Alabama off the field. pic.twitter.com/iUX73MAxPv — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) September 6, 2026

Right tackle Jayvin James also transferred in from Mississippi State, but is unlikely to play this week after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter of Alabama's 49-18 win over South Carolina. The two have given the team pre-emptive warnings about the cowbells in Davis-Wade Stadium, and have also talked about emergent star quarterback Kamario Taylor.

"He's a real humble guy," Bingley-Jones said of Taylor. "I know he's in Heisman talks right now, but you wouldn't even know he's in Heisman talks. He was the same person every day. He stayed down last year behind Blake Shapen, and then whenever he got his call to play against Ole Miss, I mean, he took full advantage of it. He prepared every day like he was a starter.... I'm not surprised that he's having the success that he is having."

Saturday will undoubtedly be a sentimental day for Bingley-Jones as he returns to a town that helped mold him, but he also made it clear that he is, above all, ready to play against the ranked, undefeated Bulldogs.

"I loved my time there," Bingley-Jones said. "But I'm here now, so I'm ready to go over there and compete against Kamario and all them."

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