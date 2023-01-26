Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Today is ... National Peanut Brittle Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama at Arkansas; Fayetteville, Ark.; 6 p.m. CT; SEC Network; Live Video; Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's Basketball: No. 2 Alabama 66, Mississippi State 63

Countdown to Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

219 days

Did you Notice?

Former Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford put up an impressive stat line in his Wednesday afternoon game for the OKC Blue.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named a finalist for both the NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron is getting ready for his return to professional football with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

Former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. scored 11 points on 2-for-8 shooting and added four assists in his first game back with the Birmingham Squadron. Lewis has gone back and forth between the Squadron and the New Orleans Pelicans since returning from a season-ending injury last season.

January 26, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant passed away at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa at the age of 69. Bryant had entered the hospital the previous evening after complaining of chest pains while visiting long-time friend Jimmy Hinton.

January 26, 1994: Kenyan Drake was born in Powder Springs, Ga.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"He literally coached himself to death. He was our greatest coach." — Woody Hayes