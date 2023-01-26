Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Peanut Brittle Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama at Arkansas; Fayetteville, Ark.; 6 p.m. CT; SEC Network; Live VideoLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's Basketball: No. 2 Alabama 66, Mississippi State 63

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Countdown to Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

219 days

Did you Notice?

  • Former Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford put up an impressive stat line in his Wednesday afternoon game for the OKC Blue.  
  • Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named a finalist for both the NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards.
  • Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron is getting ready for his return to professional football with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL. 
  • Former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. scored 11 points on 2-for-8 shooting and added four assists in his first game back with the Birmingham Squadron. Lewis has gone back and forth between the Squadron and the New Orleans Pelicans since returning from a season-ending injury last season. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 26, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant passed away at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa at the age of 69. Bryant had entered the hospital the previous evening after complaining of chest pains while visiting long-time friend Jimmy Hinton.

January 26, 1994: Kenyan Drake was born in Powder Springs, Ga.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"He literally coached himself to death. He was our greatest coach." — Woody Hayes

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Mississippi State forward Cameron Matthews (4) cradles the ball as he goes to the floor with Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) diving to fight for control at Coleman Coliseum. Ncaa Basketball Alabama Vs Mississippi State Sec Basketball
All Things Bama

Change in Defensive Effort Propels Alabama Basketball's Comeback

By Blake Byler
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) takes the ball to the basket against Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore (3) at Coleman Coliseum. Ncaa Basketball Alabama Vs Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Jahvon Quinerly Stepped Up When Alabama Needed Scoring

By Katie Windham
Jan 25, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) grabs an offensive rebound against Mississippi State forward Will McNair Jr. (13), Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) and Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries (0) at Coleman Coliseum. Ncaa Basketball Alabama Vs Mississippi State Sec Basketball
All Things Bama

No. 2 Alabama Basketball Overcomes, Outlasts Mississippi State 66-63

By Joey Blackwell
Brandon Miller vs LSU - January 14, 2022
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: The SEC Player of the Year Race

By Blake Byler
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Coleman Coliseum.
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Set to Host 4-Star Recruit Against Mississippi State

By Austin Hannon
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban coming out of the visitor's locker room at LSU
All Things Bama

Why Alabama Losing Both Coordinators Isn't Necessarily a Bad Thing: Just a Minute

By Katie Windham
Griffen-Quinerly
All Things Bama

The Bond Between Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly

By Mason Smith