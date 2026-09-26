Alabama Football Injury Updates Against South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football will be without two key defensive players for its Southeastern Conference home opener against South Carolina.

Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu both were ruled out against the Gamecocks in Wednesday's initial injury report, meaning that Alabama's depth at wolf will be tested for the first time this season. A third linebacker, ILB Cayden Jones, will be out, as head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that his season was over on Monday.

The other injury storylines for the Crimson Tide are the expected season debuts of running back AK Dear and wide receiver Noah Rogers. DeBoer said that both would be "available" and neither player has showed up on any of the injury reports thus far.

With this being a conference matchup, an official availability report is released about 1.5 hours before kickoff. This story will be updated during warmups and throughout Saturday's game.

Official Pregame South Carolina at Alabama Availability Report:

Alabama

LB #8 Justin Hill - Out

LB #9 Desmond Umeozulu - Out

DB #16 Jorden Edmonds - Out

LB #23 Cayden Jones - Out

DB #29 Nick Sherman - Out

DL #92 Jeremiah Beaman - Out

South Carolina

DB #16 Jalewis Solomon - Out

WR #17 Jayden Sellers - Out

LB #32 A.J. Holloway - Out

OL #74 Josiah Thompson - Out

DL #99 Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Out

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