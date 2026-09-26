Alabama Football Injury Updates Against South Carolina
In this story:
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football will be without two key defensive players for its Southeastern Conference home opener against South Carolina.
Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu both were ruled out against the Gamecocks in Wednesday's initial injury report, meaning that Alabama's depth at wolf will be tested for the first time this season. A third linebacker, ILB Cayden Jones, will be out, as head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that his season was over on Monday.
The other injury storylines for the Crimson Tide are the expected season debuts of running back AK Dear and wide receiver Noah Rogers. DeBoer said that both would be "available" and neither player has showed up on any of the injury reports thus far.
With this being a conference matchup, an official availability report is released about 1.5 hours before kickoff. This story will be updated during warmups and throughout Saturday's game.
Official Pregame South Carolina at Alabama Availability Report:
Alabama
LB #8 Justin Hill - Out
LB #9 Desmond Umeozulu - Out
DB #16 Jorden Edmonds - Out
LB #23 Cayden Jones - Out
DB #29 Nick Sherman - Out
DL #92 Jeremiah Beaman - Out
South Carolina
DB #16 Jalewis Solomon - Out
WR #17 Jayden Sellers - Out
LB #32 A.J. Holloway - Out
OL #74 Josiah Thompson - Out
DL #99 Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Out
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.