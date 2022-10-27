Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Black Cat Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: No. 3 Alabama at Auburn; Auburn, Ala., 7:30 p.m. CT; SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

No results from Wednesday.

Did You Notice?

  • Tickets for the second annual C.M. Newton Classic have sold out. The game will take place on Dec. 17 between Alabama basketball and Gonzaga at Legacy Arena in Birmingham with a 12 p.m. tipoff. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
  • Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was reported to be starting in this week's game, but Jones did not confirm the report himself. It was also reported that Jones took 90 percent of first team snaps in practice.
  • Alabama soccer's Riley Parker was named to the College Soccer News Team of the Week. 
  • Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he "hopes" wide receiver Jameson Williams will play this season, but it will be "probably another month." 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 27, 1973: Alabama set a national record with 833 total yards in a 77-6 rout of Virginia Tech in a Tuscaloosa night game. Calvin Culliver, Jimmy Taylor, Wilbur Jackson and Richard Todd all rushed for more than 100 yards. – Bryant Museum

October 27, 1989: Mark Barron was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Paul Bryant was just tougher than the rest of us. That, plus his ability to make everybody believe in him, made his teams hard to beat." – Texas coach Darrell Royal

We'll Leave You With This...

