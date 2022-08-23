Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Today is ...

National Cuban Sandwich Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled

Monday's Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

11 days

Did You Notice?

• Alabama women’s basketball head coach Kristy Curry announced the addition of Colsten Thompson as the Director of Recruiting Operations and Creative Content. Thompson joins the Crimson Tide after spending the last year as an assistant coach for the Lipscomb women’s basketball program.

• Hooters announced signing 51 offensive linemen from 10 different college football programs to NIL deals. One of them was firmer Alabama offensive lineman Pierce Quick, who transferred to Georgia Tech.

• This isn't Alabama specific, but does impact the former Crimson Tide players who are on the Browns roster ...

August 23, 2006: The television show “Two-A-Days” premiered on MTV. The show about the lives of students at Hoover High School focused on the football team during the season and featured some people who would be associated with the Alabama football program in the future.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Every time a player goes out there, at least 20 people have some amount of influence on him. His mother has more influence than anyone. I know because I played, and I loved my mama.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …