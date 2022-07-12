Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Pecan Pie Day

Please check out our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

53 days

Did You Notice?

  • JD Davison had five points, three rebounds and six assists for Boston in the Las Vegas Summer League.
  • John Petty had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists for New Orleans in the Las Vegas Summer League, including the no-look assist below.
  • Alabama men's and women's tennis combined to put 14 student athletes on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete Team. In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: Be a varsity letter winner; have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year; and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year) The men's team  led all Alabama men’s programs this spring with a 3.72 cumulative grade point average. The program was named to the ITA All-Academic Team for the 10th consecutive year.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 12, 1961: The Alabama football media guide was released and had the price tag of $1. Senior players Billy Neighbors, Pat Trammell and Darwin Holt were on the cover with an artist's rendition of the enlargement of Denny Stadium on the back. Denny Stadium was expanded from 29,000 to 43,000, and included a special amenity for the times, an elevator going from ground level to the press box.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"You never know how a horse will pull until you hook him to a heavy load." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Team USA at World Games
All Things Bama

Team USA Soars into Semifinals of World Games with Run Rule over Canada

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
IMG_8049
All Things Bama

Live Updates World Games Softball: Team USA vs. Canada

By Katie Windham5 hours ago
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban addresses the assembled media in the Hyatt Regency at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
All Things Bama

How to Watch: 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta

By Tony Tsoukalas8 hours ago
Dylan Lonergan
All Things Bama

Four-Star QB Dylan Lonergan Commits to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
2021 Alabama Crimson Tide team photo
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Roster

By Christopher Walsh10 hours ago
Lauren Esman
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Adds Versatile Utility Player Lauren Esman from Michigan

By Katie Windham10 hours ago
Nick Saban at 2014 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Top Headlines Ahead of 2022 SEC Media Days

By Joey Blackwell11 hours ago
Dallas Turner vs. LSU
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 6 LSU

By Tony Tsoukalas13 hours ago