Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... National Maine Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled today.

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's basketball: Alabama def. Southeastern Louisiana 55-45

Men's basketball: Alabama def. Jackson State 84-64

Did you Notice?

  • Brittany Davis scored her 1,000th career point against Southeastern Louisiana. Davis is the 32nd player in Alabama women's basketball history to achieve that milestone.
  • Former Crimson Tide basketball player JD Davison earned his first professional triple-double with the Maine Celtics
  • Former Alabama soccer player Reyna Reyes has officially entered the National Women's Soccer League draft. According to reports, Reyes has a solid chance of going anywhere from the middle of the first round to the middle of the second round.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 21, 1989: Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner, Mark Ingram II, was born in Hackensack, N.J.

December 21, 1992: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was born in Orlando.

December 21, 1997: Quinnen Williams was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

 “I think that anybody who comes out of Coach Saban’s program is a little ahead of the curve because of how he develops his players physically, mentally and as men.” – Mark Ingram II, Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner.

Keon Ellis was a great defender during his time at Alabama, and it looks like those skills are translating to the professional ranks.

Nate Oats and Mo Williams
All Things Bama

The Mo Williams Homecoming

By Mason Smith
Nick Pringle
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 9 Alabama 84, Jackson State 64

By Katie Windham
Nate Oats and Brandon Miller
All Things Bama

Uninspiring Efforts Cannot Become the New Normal for Alabama Basketball

By Austin Hannon
122022_MFB_Practice _KG0001
All Things Bama

Photos And Video From Alabama's Tuesday Practice

By Mason Smith
Jahvon Quinerly vs Jackson State
All Things Bama

Alabama Pulls Away from Jackson State after Sloppy Start

By Katie Windham
Mike Leach
All Things Bama

College Football Won't Be the Same Without Its Pirate King: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Southeast Polk's Kadyn Proctor (74) tries to keep Linn-Mar defenders away from his quarterback Friday in Pleasant Hill.
Recruiting

Prize Lineman Kadyn Proctor Flips to Alabama From Iowa

By Mason Smith
Kristy Curry
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Extends Winning Streak to Eight

By Mason Smith