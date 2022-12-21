Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Today is ... National Maine Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No games scheduled today.

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's basketball: Alabama def. Southeastern Louisiana 55-45

Men's basketball: Alabama def. Jackson State 84-64

Did you Notice?

Brittany Davis scored her 1,000th career point against Southeastern Louisiana. Davis is the 32nd player in Alabama women's basketball history to achieve that milestone.

Former Crimson Tide basketball player JD Davison earned his first professional triple-double with the Maine Celtics

Former Alabama soccer player Reyna Reyes has officially entered the National Women's Soccer League draft. According to reports, Reyes has a solid chance of going anywhere from the middle of the first round to the middle of the second round.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 21, 1989: Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner, Mark Ingram II, was born in Hackensack, N.J.

December 21, 1992: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was born in Orlando.

December 21, 1997: Quinnen Williams was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I think that anybody who comes out of Coach Saban’s program is a little ahead of the curve because of how he develops his players physically, mentally and as men.” – Mark Ingram II, Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner.

We'll Leave You With This...

Keon Ellis was a great defender during his time at Alabama, and it looks like those skills are translating to the professional ranks.