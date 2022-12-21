Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Today is ... National Maine Day
Check out and subscribe for free to:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No games scheduled today.
Crimson Tide Results:
Women's basketball: Alabama def. Southeastern Louisiana 55-45
Read More
Men's basketball: Alabama def. Jackson State 84-64
Did you Notice?
- Brittany Davis scored her 1,000th career point against Southeastern Louisiana. Davis is the 32nd player in Alabama women's basketball history to achieve that milestone.
- Former Crimson Tide basketball player JD Davison earned his first professional triple-double with the Maine Celtics
- Former Alabama soccer player Reyna Reyes has officially entered the National Women's Soccer League draft. According to reports, Reyes has a solid chance of going anywhere from the middle of the first round to the middle of the second round.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
December 21, 1989: Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner, Mark Ingram II, was born in Hackensack, N.J.
December 21, 1992: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was born in Orlando.
December 21, 1997: Quinnen Williams was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I think that anybody who comes out of Coach Saban’s program is a little ahead of the curve because of how he develops his players physically, mentally and as men.” – Mark Ingram II, Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner.
We'll Leave You With This...
Keon Ellis was a great defender during his time at Alabama, and it looks like those skills are translating to the professional ranks.