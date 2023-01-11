Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Today is ... International Thank-You Day

Today' Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men's Basketball at No. 15 Arkansas at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Crimson Tide Results:

No results from Monday.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

234 Days

Did you Notice?

The Men's Basketball team finished the fall semester with a 3.25 GPA, the highest mark in their history.

Prominent Track and Field runner Taylor McCue signed with the Crimson Tide. McCue is among the top distance runners in her home state of Arizona.

Current Alabama women's basketball player Karly Weathers has her high school jersey number retired.

On This Day in Alabama History

January 11, 1990: DeQuan Menzie was born in Columbus, Ga.

January 11, 1990: Gene Stallings was introduced as the new football coach at Alabama before a packed audience of media, former players and well-wishers. Former stars Bart Starr and Lee Roy Jordan participated in the press conference and urged all Crimson Tide fans to rally behind Stallings and the Alabama program.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“It was tough. It really was. I made the decision to do it because the score was [tied] and we were tired on defense and weren't doing a great job of getting them stopped and felt like if we didn't do something or take a chance to change the momentum of the game that we wouldn't have a chance to win.” – Nick Saban on his decision to call for an on-side kick against Clemson during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

