Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:

Swimming & Diving at Art Adamson Invitational

Women's Basketball at South Florida at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Crimson Tide Results:

Men's Basketball team defeated South Alabama 65-55

Scoring leader: Brandon Miller (19)



Rebounding leader: Noah Clowney (15)



Assists leader: Brandon Miller (3)



Jahvon Quinerly played his first four minutes of the season after suffering a torn ACL in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He was originally expected to first see the court in December.

Did you Notice?

Six members of the soccer team (Felicia Knox, Riley Mattingly Parker, Reyna Reyes, Kat Rogers, Ashlynn Serepca and Gessica Skorka) earned spots Academic All-District IV Team.

Cross country runner Victor Kiprop was named SEC Runner of the Year, Hilda Olemomoi earned the SEC Freshman of the Year award and Dan Waters won SEC Coach of the Year.

Women's Basketball four-star guard Reychel Douglas signed with the 2023 class.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 16, 1907: Alabama tied Auburn 6-6 at the Fairgrounds in Birmingham, but Auburn coach Mike Donahue called foul, claiming the Alabama offense used an illegal shift. The movement of the backs, dubbed the "Pollard Shift" after coach Dr. J.W. Pollard, contributed to the series halted until 1948.

November 16, 2019: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played his last game for Alabama, suffering a major hip injury during Alabama’s 38-7 victory at Mississippi State. Tagovailoa was 14 of 18 for 256 yards and two touchdown passes, giving him 31 on the season.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“There are a lot of guys who are heavily recruited who don’t pan out. At Alabama, you don’t see many of these guys sort of fall by the wayside and not develop. Most of these guys that Nick has and this coaching staff has, once they get their hands on them and they work with them, these guys turn out to be real good players.” — ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

We'll Leave You With This

