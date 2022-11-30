Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Today is ... Electronic Greetings Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
Women's Basketball at Mercer at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
Read More
Crimson Tide Results
No results from Monday.
Did you Notice?
- The Gymnastics team revealed their television schedule for the 2023 season.
- Five members of the soccer team (Felicia Knox, Riley Mattingly Parker, Reyna Reyes, Riley Tanner and McKinley Crone) earned spots on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team
- Josh Jacobs currently leads the NFL with 80 first downs by either running or receiving
On this Day in Crimson Tide History...
November 30, 1968: In an emotion-choked locker room, the Alabama football seniors presented the game ball to former Crimson Tide star quarterback Pat Trammell, who was battling cancer, after defeating Auburn 24-16. Senior linebacker Mike Hall was chosen as national player of the week after recording 16 tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which led to a touchdown. Hall played both ways, changing from his regular jersey 54 to 82 to line up on the offensive side at tight end. He caught a touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to clinch the win. – Bryant Museum
November 30, 1994: Anthony Averett was born at Woodbury, N.J.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Mediocre people don't like high achievers, and high achievers don't like mediocre people.” — Nick Saban
We'll Leave You With This:
Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's dominant 49-27 victory over Auburn on rivalry weekend.