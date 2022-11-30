Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Women's Basketball at Mercer at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

  • The Gymnastics team revealed their television schedule for the 2023 season.
  • Five members of the soccer team (Felicia Knox, Riley Mattingly Parker, Reyna Reyes, Riley Tanner and McKinley Crone) earned spots on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team
  • Josh Jacobs currently leads the NFL with 80 first downs by either running or receiving

November 30, 1968: In an emotion-choked locker room, the Alabama football seniors presented the game ball to former Crimson Tide star quarterback Pat Trammell, who was battling cancer, after defeating Auburn 24-16. Senior linebacker Mike Hall was chosen as national player of the week after recording 16 tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which led to a touchdown. Hall played both ways, changing from his regular jersey 54 to 82 to line up on the offensive side at tight end. He caught a touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to clinch the win. – Bryant Museum 

 November 30, 1994: Anthony Averett was born at Woodbury, N.J. 

"Mediocre people don't like high achievers, and high achievers don't like mediocre people.” — Nick Saban

Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's dominant 49-27 victory over Auburn on rivalry weekend.

