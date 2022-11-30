Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Today is ... Electronic Greetings Day

Women's Basketball at Mercer at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Gymnastics team revealed their television schedule for the 2023 season.

Five members of the soccer team (Felicia Knox, Riley Mattingly Parker, Reyna Reyes, Riley Tanner and McKinley Crone) earned spots on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team

Josh Jacobs currently leads the NFL with 80 first downs by either running or receiving

November 30, 1968: In an emotion-choked locker room, the Alabama football seniors presented the game ball to former Crimson Tide star quarterback Pat Trammell, who was battling cancer, after defeating Auburn 24-16. Senior linebacker Mike Hall was chosen as national player of the week after recording 16 tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which led to a touchdown. Hall played both ways, changing from his regular jersey 54 to 82 to line up on the offensive side at tight end. He caught a touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to clinch the win. – Bryant Museum

November 30, 1994: Anthony Averett was born at Woodbury, N.J.

"Mediocre people don't like high achievers, and high achievers don't like mediocre people.” — Nick Saban

Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's dominant 49-27 victory over Auburn on rivalry weekend.