Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is...World Mini Golf Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Volleyball vs No. 12 Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crimson Tide Results

No results from yesterday

Did You Notice?

Cross country duo Victor Kiprop and Hilda Olemomoi earned SEC Honors after their performances at the North Alabama Showcase. Kiprop is the SEC Men's Runner of the Week and Olemomoi is the SEC Women's Freshman of Week.

The soccer team was ranked in the top 10 on Tuesday after their 2-0 victory over No. 5 South Carolina on Sept. 15.

Arinn Young and Cindy Ouellett are participants on Canada's Senior Women's National wheelchair basketball team

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

September 21, 1974: Thirteen different players carried the football for 502 yards and led by quarterback Richard Todd the passing game added 141 more as Alabama crushed Southern Miss 52-0 at Legion Field. Todd also gained 69 yards rushing and the defense, led by end Mike Dubose, limited the Golden Eagles to 143 total yards and nine first downs. Freshman Ozzie Newsome, in only his second game in a Crimson Tide uniform, earned his first start as a wide receiver. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"The expectation level is high at the University of Alabama and it should be. What's wrong with people expecting excellence?” — Gene Stallings

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's thrilling victory against Texas.

Bryce Young and Bill O'Brien at practice
All Things Bama

Report: Bill O'Brien on Nebraska's Top 3 Wish List for Next Coach

By Christopher Walsh
D.J. Dale
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's First Practice of Vanderbilt Week

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Team (Looks like Special Teams)
All Things Bama

Alabama's 2023 Football Schedule Released

By Mason Smith
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a first down before being tackled by New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: The Top Former Alabama Players From Week 2

By Hunter De Siver
Traeshon Holden
All Things Bama

Patience Is A Virtue For Traeshon Holden

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrate after an interception return by Battle for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship
All Things Bama

Jordan Battle Has New Touchdown Dance He's Ready to Break Out

By Katie Windham
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
All Things Bama

Week 2 Alabama Quarterback Performances: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) carries the ball against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Recapping ULM and Breaking Down Alabama Basketball’s Schedule

By Mason Smith