Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Today is...World Mini Golf Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the Bama Central Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Volleyball vs No. 12 Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Read More
Crimson Tide Results
No results from yesterday
Did You Notice?
Cross country duo Victor Kiprop and Hilda Olemomoi earned SEC Honors after their performances at the North Alabama Showcase. Kiprop is the SEC Men's Runner of the Week and Olemomoi is the SEC Women's Freshman of Week.
The soccer team was ranked in the top 10 on Tuesday after their 2-0 victory over No. 5 South Carolina on Sept. 15.
Arinn Young and Cindy Ouellett are participants on Canada's Senior Women's National wheelchair basketball team
On This Day in Crimson Tide History
September 21, 1974: Thirteen different players carried the football for 502 yards and led by quarterback Richard Todd the passing game added 141 more as Alabama crushed Southern Miss 52-0 at Legion Field. Todd also gained 69 yards rushing and the defense, led by end Mike Dubose, limited the Golden Eagles to 143 total yards and nine first downs. Freshman Ozzie Newsome, in only his second game in a Crimson Tide uniform, earned his first start as a wide receiver. – Bryant Museum.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"The expectation level is high at the University of Alabama and it should be. What's wrong with people expecting excellence?” — Gene Stallings
We'll leave you with this...
Alabama football's social media team released a video recap of the Crimson Tide's thrilling victory against Texas.