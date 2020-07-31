Alabama Student-Athletes Set for Summer Commencement Ceremonies

Bama Central
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 23 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive degrees during The University of Alabama's summer commencement this weekend, including five All-Americans.

Six members of the Tide’s 2017 National Champion and 2018 Southeastern Conference Champion football squads are set to earn degrees following the summer, including the All-America passing tandem of Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith who capped Alabama’s 2017 College Football Playoff Championship run with the legendary 2nd-and-26 play against Georgia. All-American and Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough is also graduating this week as well as Giles Amos, Shyheim Carter and Chris Owens. Amos, Carter and Owens all completed their master’s degrees this summer.

Baseball has three summer graduates, All-American Brett Auerbach as well as Justin King and Walker McCleney, while Alabama’s 2019 SEC Champion softball squad has a trio of graduates – Elissa Brown, Taylor Clark and Claire Jenkins.

All-American Keitavious Walter is joined by J.P. Brinyark, Alize Ford, Michael Wiggins and Haley Wright among UA’s track and field/cross country graduates. The men’s tennis trio of Alexey Nesterov, Edson Ortiz and Zhe Zhou earned degrees this semester. Ortiz was the 2020 SEC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while Nesterov earned CoSIDA Academic All-District IV honors this season.

Kim Gintrand (women’s tennis), Galin Smith (men’s basketball) and Kaylee Thomas (volleyball) also earned their degrees this semester.

Adding its summer total to its winter and spring graduates, the Crimson Tide tallied more than 150 degrees during the 2019-20 academic year.

All the latest information on Alabama Athletics can be found @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

