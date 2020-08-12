Bama Central
Top Stories
All Things Bama
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: Against the Wind

Anthony Sisco

While we're thinking about it, if you're a music fan and have never heard some of Bob Seger's early work, check it out. You'll thank us.

Which brings us to ...  

Crimson Tide: Against the Wind
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

10 Things to Ponder About a Power 3 College Football Season

All Things CW: We're a long ways from having a college football season this fall, but if the remaining power conferences manage to play there's a lot of things that will need to be worked out

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Michael Jordan Speaks to Alabama Football

The six-time NBA champion spoke to the team via Zoom on Tuesday night

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

5 Things To Keep An Eye On During Alabama's 2020 Fall Camp

Crimson Tide football is set to open fall camp late, but is still on track to play the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

Big 12 Releases 2020 Football Schedule, Games to Start as Soon as Sept. 12

The league's conference title game will be either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19

Tyler Martin

With Najee Harris Leading the Running Backs, Alabama's Ground Game in 20/20 Shape

2020 Alabama fall camp position preview series: Running backs

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Will the Big Ten/Pac-12 Regret Their Decisions to Cancel?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Mac Jones Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Jones will aim to be the third quarterback in Alabama program history to take home the award

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban: "Players are a lot safer with us"

The Crimson Tide's head coach spoke with ESPN regarding Monday morning's news that both the Big Ten and PAC-12 are close to canceling their football seasons

Joey Blackwell

by

BamaBon

Big Ten/Pac-12 Decisions Have Massive Ramifications, While SEC, ACC, Big 12 Need to Unite

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Talk of the Tide commentary

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Could the SEC be the Promised Land for All of College Football This Season?

Around the SEC takes a look at reaction to the #WeWantToPlay movement and throws out a wild theory about how the league could potential get some last-minute additions this season

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh