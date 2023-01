I think this slogan may be taken, though. Pity ...

Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes," the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide, appears three times a week on BamaCentral.

See Also:

Crimson Tikes: Blue Moon Over Kentucky

Crimson Tikes: Not a Game

Crimson Tikes: Them's Fightin' Words